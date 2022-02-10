Bettendorf Magazine: Three Bettendorf boutiques have you covered in style

While reading this, you may be curled up under a wool blanket or dressed in your favorite sweater, drinking a hot cup of coffee at the office.

But while the Iowa winter continues to bring heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, remember: Spring is coming. It’s important to start prepping your closet so you’re ready to put your boots and cardigans into storage once the weather starts to turn.

Four Bettendorf boutique owners are here to help you hit the streets in style this spring season.

838 Boutique – 838 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

Sherri Beyer, the owner of 838 Boutique, predicts “comfort” to be the theme this spring.

“You’re going to see a lot of relaxed clothing this spring. That’s what they’re looking for—comfort and ease of movement. It’s basically pull it on and out the door,” Beyer said.

You’ll see relaxed, loose fits in her store. From baby doll tops to flared, feminine dress pants, everything will have ease of wear in mind.

The hottest item to have in your closet this spring? Skirts of all lengths.

“[Every woman] is gonna need some skirts. They're going to be easy to put on because as you see almost all of them are elastic waist pull-on,” she said. “Maxi skirts are not heavy, they’re lightweight, they’re nice and comfortable.”

When shopping for your skirts and other spring-wear, Beyer recommends sticking to bright colors.

“You’re going to see coral as one of the big colors. And a mixture of blues. They’re going to want to make sure not everything is black because that is not what’s in for summer. White or ivory is always in. It’s light colors and florals.”

Beyer emphasized the importance of accessories when choosing those lighter colors. Accessories can change up an outfit and give you multiple looks for a few pieces of clothing.

“Look at your outfits. Do you have earrings that go well, and you maybe can wear them with a few outfits? And you’re going to want some type of purse, probably a smaller, cross-body purse,” she said. “You need a couple of well-fitting sandals and a nice pair of white tennis shoes.”

Mixing and matching will make packing for that spring break trip you’ve been planning all winter much easier.

“When you look to buy, think, okay, I could wear this with this and this. Try to make it a mix and match type things so you're not taking like the huge suitcase wherever you go,” she said

The Funky Zebras – 3565 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

Heather Yoerger, the owner of The Funky Zebras, recommends sticking to neutral colors this spring to put together a style as calm as the spring flowers blooming.

“I’m seeing more neutral colors. I’m seeing more of just a little bit plainer, a little bit more subtle,” she said.

The neutral color scheme will help you perfect your office business casual look. Yoerger recommends buying some ankle-length pants to wear to the office, along with a wide selection of shoes.

“In the springtime, you just never know what the weather’s going to be, but they’d be cute with the white boots. And then just a cute top to go with it.”

A business casual look will be easy to curate this spring, Yoerger thinks. She’s seeing subtlety and comfort dominate the racks.

One of her favorite comfy styles that are going to be popular this spring? The t-shirt dress.

“Stuff is less revealing and just comfortable and soft. I’ve noticed every fabric right now is super soft. Really soft. I’m seeing more casual t-shirt dresses. You can dress it up or dress it down. ”

Yoerger thinks you should ditch the subtlety when it comes to your accessories. She loves to carry fun and flashy jewelry and bags.

“Myra bags are huge right now. Little clutches are also going to be handy, with spots for your cards and things. There are some really cute and fun spring shoes, sandals, and jewelry. Anything from silver to gold. Gold and silver together are starting to come back,” she said.

When you head to the beach to beat the Midwest chill this spring break, don’t forget to pack your swimwear. Yoerger has seen a less traditional variation on bathing suits.

“[You’ll want] sunglasses, swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups, and some cute, fun sandals. Swimsuits, I’ve seen high necks, necks with an opening, and the higher waist bottoms are way in with a little crop top swimsuit top. I’ve seen basic white and black swimsuits. I didn’t see a lot of prints. Just subtle, subtle, subtle.”

Peaceful Style Boutique – 3447 Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf

Peaceful Boutique co-owners Linda Mowbray and Chris Slavens are seeing lots of throwback fashions come back into style.

“It’s all the Y2K rage from that era. Wider leg trousers and flared jeans are coming back. We’re even seeing low-waisted jeans coming back,” Mowbray said.

It’s not only Y2k fashions that are making a comeback. Mowbray also said gingham print in alternative colors, crocheted clothing, and trucker hats are popular, calling back to the 60s and 70s. She’s seeing retro, artsy floral looks as well.

Bright colors are another throwback trend that is going to be popular this spring. Mowbray is seeing bright electric blues, reds, kelly green, and even monochromatic white.

“The brightness is flashing back to the 80s. There are brighter colors, a little bit of neon, a lot of pinks,” Slavens said.

Peaceful Style carries a little bit of everything when it comes to necklaces to pair with your lively colors.

“We love the chunky, that goes with something more layered. Then we’ll just have the simple, delicate that everybody can wear every day with a tank, a t-shirt,” Slavens said.

You can find a great selection of fashionable casual and loungewear clothing at their boutique. The co-owners have also noticed a trend toward comfort.

“The loungewear has become very common. Two-piece sets where you can wear them together or separately. I would say the last two years everything has gotten a little bit more casual,” Slavens said.

If your office has started to lean a little more casual as well, Slavens recommends a straight-leg trouser with a little bit of a flare, blazers, and dark denim with no holes.

Mowbray also recommended comfort on Spring Break. Whether you’re sunbathing on the beach or browsing local shopping, you deserve to feel relaxed on vacation.

“You might want like a kimono you could wear as a swim cover, or just put over a cute top. So when you go to restaurants, you’ve got a little bit of coverage,” Mowbray said. “Gladiator sandals are coming back, too. You’ll also want a long maxi [skirt]. Something that’s just easy to put on so if you get sunburned, you don’t have this fitted thing. It’s just nice and easy.”

“You should definitely have a good bag that can be touristy, like by the beach, but then also downtown shopping. And of course, we love our shoes. We’ll have sandals, platforms, and some good wedges,” Slavens added.

