Bettendorf Magazine: Visit Italy without leaving Bettendorf

Imagine walking down the cobbled streets of Rome, Italy, melodic violin ringing through the air as you head to the local restaurant to grab your favorite pasta dish and a bottle of wine.

Gilbert Cepeda, the owner of Trattoria Tiramisu, creates just such an experience for you right here in Bettendorf.

Cepeda, who is also a chef, opened Trattoria Tiramisu with his family in 1999. They originally opened in downtown Davenport, but moved to their current location, 1804 State Street in Bettendorf, after a few years.

“We outgrew the place in Davenport,” said Cepeda. “We were looking for something new, and the space [in Bettendorf] became open and we just went for it.”

When you walk into his restaurant, you’ll see paintings on the wall inspired by the Pompeian and Fresco styles of art. He discovered his appreciation for these art styles while reading up on the history of Italian dishes.

Cepeda said “trattoria means a family-

run establishment,” and that idea has been the main tenet of his restaurant since the beginning. He co-owns the restaurant with his brother Higinio, as well as his sister who recently moved. Both owners’ families help with operation as well.

Cepeda values the freedom that working with his family offers.

“You get more quality control in a family-run restaurant. We can have lower prices. We run everything.” He and his brother occasionally butt heads, but he attributes that to normal family stuff.

“We work a lot of hours together. We both can take on different roles.”

Cepeda’s journey to the Quad-Cities began in Chicago in the 1980s. He worked at Trattoria Roma, an authentic-Italian restaurant owned by Franco Calloni, a native of Rome, Italy. One of the servers at this restaurant invited Cepeda and his brother to work at the trattoria he was opening in Quincy, Illinois, and then Keokuk, Iowa.

When he would travel from Keokuk back home to Chicago, Cepeda kept noticing the Quad-Cities.

“It just felt like a nice area for a restaurant,” he said.

He appreciates that the area is smaller than other places he’s lived, but still has everything the big cities have.

“It doesn’t take you an hour to go to a store,” he said. “You can find a parking space. We love the river.”

Since the beginning, Cepeda has focused on fresh ingredients to create delicious and authentic meals. He wants his food to be cooked from scratch and feels that kids are growing up losing the taste of authentic food when most are prepared frozen.

He also sources fresh, often local ingredients to keep them affordable as well. He said the key is to buy ingredients that are in season and create dishes that feature those items.

“You don’t want to have asparagus when it’s not in season,” he said. “It’ll be expensive and not quite as good.” Cepeda also gets quality seafood from a supplier in Chicago that he has known since the 80s.

Along with sourcing fresh ingredients, Cepeda also believes in respecting the history of Italian recipes. He tries not to change anything.

“Everything has a purpose. Everything has a name. Our focus is to keep it authentic,” he said. “Follow and respect the recipe behind it.”

While Cepeda changes the menu relatively frequently to reflect what’s in season or in market, you’ll typically see a few staple dishes. These include Alfredo, Rolli (a pasta dish with ham, spinach, and ricotta), and their version of a Shrimp Scampi.

They also offer decadent desserts like lemon cake, cannoli, and, of course, tiramisu.

Cepeda draws inspiration for his dishes from everything around him. He said that even daily basic activities will make him think of food to try.

He also relishes the opportunity to learn from chefs around the globe, as well, following them on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. But his favorite tool to discover authentic Italian recipes? His cookbooks.

Cepeda said he owns over 100 cookbooks and believes that when you are a creator, you must surround yourself with as many instruments as possible. Whenever he goes to bookstores, he searches for the oldest Italian cookbook he can find.

“I have some really old ones. I have one from 1920,” he said. “They’ll show the town where the recipe comes from with a picture from the town. It gives the history behind it.”

When dining at his restaurant this upcoming Valentine’s Day, Cepeda recommends choosing a nice bottle of wine to pair with a nice pasta. His wine selection is a major staple of his menu, estimating around 70-80% of his sales come from wine.

He and his service staff have learned a lot over the years about pairing wines with food. Servers will even come into the kitchen to ask him for wine advice, as he has been working in Italian restaurants for decades. He works with his wine seller to ensure he has a well-rounded selection.

“Before the pandemic, we’d have 60-80 different wines. With the pandemic, everyone is running out of inventory, so I have a smaller menu now and change it often.”

No person has gone unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that includes Cepeda and his restaurant. Trattoria Tiramisu closed down with the government mandate but continued

offering carry out. He remembers the feeling of uncertainty, not knowing what was going to happen next.

He credits being a family-owned restaurant to their success throughout the pandemic.

“We knew the risk, but that’s part of being family-owned. You don’t have to rely on other people,” said Cepeda.

After restaurants opened back up, Cepeda and his brother decided to switch their hours to 5-9 p.m. Trattoria Tiramisu used to offer a lunch buffet, but Cepeda decided to just focus their energy on dinners.

“We realized we were overworking ourselves,” he said. “I now have time to take care of myself. I go in with a clear mind and more energy. I’m more inspired to go back and work.

I have more time to create new dishes, think of new things, and find new ingredients.”

