DuTrac celebrates 75 years of service

DuTrac Community Credit Union is celebrating a significant milestone: Providing financial services to the tri-state area for 75 years. The key to the credit union's longevity? Always first serve the needs of the Credit Union's nearly 50,000 members/owners.
DuTrac believes in personalized service that fosters trust and loyalty.
"We want to do what's right for our members," Mike Ready, a longtime member of the DuTrac Board of Directors, said. "That's our ultimate goal. We're people taking care of people."
In the beginning: One member, one vote
DuTrac received its charter from Iowa on July 25, 1946. Employees of the John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works plant founded the Credit Union with guidance from a group of employees from the John Deere plant in Moline. They sought options to obtain affordable financial services for themselves and their families. However, rather than a for-profit bank, they envisioned a non-profit entity owned by members: A credit union.
Founded on steadfast principles—one member, one vote—the idea stirred the banking community.
"In 1946, having workers take banking into their own hands was a shock to many," said Jason Norton, senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development.
A wood desk and a tackle box
On Aug. 5, 1946, employees of John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works elected their first directors of “Du Trac Credit Union” in one of the plant buildings. It had 56 members of record. Its modest first office consisted of a wood desk and a locked tackle box used to hold cash. From those humble beginnings, the Credit Union grew as word spread of its affordable services delivered by people workers recognized or knew personally.
DuTrac grew so much in 1969, it moved to its first headquarters outside of the John Deere Dubuque Works plant. That location was the first step toward DuTrac serving the greater community. DuTrac received its community charter in 1985 during a merger with John Deere Davenport Works Credit Union.
"When the credit union started, to be a member, you had to be an employee of John Deere or a family member of an employee," said Ready, who is himself a retired John Deere Dubuque Works employee.
More than 49,000 members strong
Today, DuTrac's charter area includes 21 Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa counties. More than 140 employees staff the Credit Union's 13 offices in the Iowa cities of Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville, Eldridge, Maquoketa, Monticello, and one in Moline and the Quad Cities area in Illinois. With an additional branch office to open in Bettendorf in summer 2022.
DuTrac has merged with multiple local and regional credit unions. As a result, its membership has grown to more than 49,000, with members working and living all over the globe. DuTrac currently has assets of more than $980 million.
DuTrac, Norton said, strives to offer individualized services to each member.
"It's our duty," he said. "It's enriching to work with members one-on-one and see them achieve their goals. The key is listening to their needs in the context of DuTrac core values: To possess integrity, be engaged with members, provide and take part in ongoing education, and be good stewards within the community."
Full line of services
DuTrac offers financial services to individuals and commercial entities through checking and savings accounts, vehicle loans, mortgages, commercial loans, credit cards, and wealth management resources.
With financial education as a key tenant, the Credit Union launched its children's education and savings program called the Savasaurus Kids Club. Sunny the Savasaurus teaches young people ages 12 and younger to develop good saving habits.
Evolving with members
DuTrac has weathered many storms in its more than seven-decade history, from economic recessions to increased regulations and reporting requirements.
What lies ahead for DuTrac during the next 75 years? Change. The Credit Union is committed to adapting to the evolving financial industry.
"There's one thing; however, that won't change at DuTrac. Our commitment to personalized service to each and every DuTrac member," Norton said. "Within that promise, we are stronger."