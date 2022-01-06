 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Alliant Energy promotes Iowa One Call Excavator Safety Awareness Program
BIZ BYTES: Alliant Energy promotes Iowa One Call Excavator Safety Awareness Program

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Alliant Energy is participating in the Iowa One Call 2022 Excavator Safety Awareness Program held annually in January and February.

The series of safety meetings throughout the state promote safe digging practices and emphasize the importance of calling 811 before you dig.

The local session is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Bettendorf Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. There also are virtual sessions set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 17.

Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, municipal workers and utility workers may attend. Each meeting begins with a meal, followed by a safety-focused program and finishes with door prizes. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required at iowaonecall.com.

To learn more about Alliant Energy’s pipelines and safety measures, visit alliantenergy.com/gas or call 1-800-ALLIANT.

