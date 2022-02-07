BIZ BYTES: Casey's to contribute to Feeding America in February

Casey’s is joining forces with Feeding America to fight food insecurity across the Midwest. According to a news release, 1 in 9 people face hunger in the United States.

In February, Casey’s guests can directly contribute to this effort by rounding up their purchases, with each $1 donated equating to 10 meals distributed.

Feeding America’s network enables these donations to be allocated directly to 52 different local food banks across Casey’s 16-state footprint, including River Bend Foodbank in Davenport and three others in the state.

