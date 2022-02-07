BIZ BYTES: Free workshops launched to promote financial literacy personal growth Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 designed to help Illinois residents with financial goals for the future

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation d/b/a Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Project NOW together are kicking off a two-part workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management and financial goal setting for a better future on Monday, Feb. 7.

The second workshop is set for Feb. 21 and is open to any Illinois resident and is free. Registration is required in advance by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. The workshop will be offered in a hybrid style with limited in-person seating and via online webinar for registrants who wish to participate remotely.

“We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries from those wanting advice on how to better prepare financially throughout the COVID pandemic, and how to ensure they are making the right choices based on their individual circumstances," James Jones, housing manager for GROWTH, said.

The workshop runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required in advance by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. A link to the online seminar will be provided upon registration confirmation. For more information, visit https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/personal-growth-workshop.html.

