BIZ BYTES: GreenState Credit Union seeking energy audit RFPs
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — GreenState Credit Union seeks a consultant to conduct a comprehensive energy audit and recommend a climate action plan.

The creation of an energy-saving checklist should be provided for all existing branches/buildings to begin the process of reducing their carbon energy usage with the goal of being net carbon zero across the entire organization by 2040.

GreenState is also approaching the final stages of installing a solar array on the roof of its headquarters. This roughly $250,000 investment consists of 386 panels and is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the traditional electrical power demand between 20% and 30%.

For more details and to complete a climate action plan RFP, visit https://www.greenstate.org/rfp/energy-audit-action-plan.html.

