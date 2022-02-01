 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. reports annual earnings and fourth quarter results

heartland financial logo

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. recently reported its annual earnings and fourth quarter results for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Highlights, according to a news release, were:

  • Record annual net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million or $5.00 per diluted common share.
  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.6 million or $1.12 per diluted common share.
  • Annual loan growth of $689.4 million or 8%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
  • Quarterly loan growth of $309.0 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.37% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.07% of total loans.
  • Net loan charge-offs for the quarter of $637,000 or 0.03% of average loans, and net charge offs for the year of $3.8 million or 0.04% of average loans.
  • HTLF board of directors approved a consolidation plan for its eleven bank charters.
