BIZ BYTES: IMEG acquires 3 firms

IMEG Corp. added three new firms in 2021 year-end acquisitions. The deals capped off a 12-month period that brought in six firms and five new office locations, continuing the company’s goal of providing engineering services in all disciplines throughout the U.S.
The three new firms are:
• Architectural Engineers, Inc., a Boston-based mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and lighting design services firm founded in 1985. AEI provides MEP, low-voltage and lighting systems design services throughout Massachusetts.
• C&H Engineering and Surveying, Inc., a civil, surveying and structural engineering firm in Bozeman, Mont. Since 1994 the firm has offered geotechnical, environmental, civil, surveying and structural services in the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas.
• Sitton Energy Solutions, an Illinois-based energy management firm and leader in building-performance analysis throughout the Midwest. Sitton has been providing building optimization and analytic strategies to clients since 2007.
Each firm will continue to operate out of its existing location.