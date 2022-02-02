BIZ BYTES: Iowa American accepting grant applications

Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.
To qualify, a proposed project must be located within an Iowa American Water service area and address a source water or watershed protection need in the community. All projects will be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. Criteria will be judged on the program innovation for the community, the partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.
Grant information and application forms can be found online at: https://amwater.com/corp/customers-and-communities/environmental-grant-program. Applications must be received by end of business on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Mail completed applications to Lisa Reisen, external affairs manager at Iowa American Water, 5201 Grand Avenue, Davenport, IA 52807 or email to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com.