BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS has hiring events all week

IowaWORKS, 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following employers for hiring events through Feb. 11.
Employers are as follows:
Tuesday Feb. 8: LeClaire Manufacturing Co., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.. Hiring: maintenance technicians, CNC programmer; CMM programmer and production worker.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Team Staff Solutions Inc., 9-11:45 a.m. Hiring: paralegal, general labor, assembler, welder, material handler, forklift operator, scanner; electric maintenance engineer, food server and production associate.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Kraft Heinz, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Hiring: production team members, electricians and maintenance technicians.
Friday, Feb. 11: Durham School Services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring: drivers.