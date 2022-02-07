 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS has hiring events all week

  • 0
IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following employers for hiring events through Feb. 11.

Employers are as follows:

Tuesday Feb. 8: LeClaire Manufacturing Co., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.. Hiring: maintenance technicians, CNC programmer; CMM programmer and production worker.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Team Staff Solutions Inc., 9-11:45 a.m. Hiring: paralegal, general labor, assembler, welder, material handler, forklift operator, scanner; electric maintenance engineer, food server and production associate.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Kraft Heinz, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Hiring: production team members, electricians and maintenance technicians.

Friday, Feb. 11: Durham School Services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring: drivers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News