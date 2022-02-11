 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS schedules hiring events

  • 0
IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following employers for hiring events during the week of Feb. 14-18:

Monday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: RJK, hiring process operators, maintenance technician, lab technicians.

Monday, Feb. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Ballys, hiring housekeeping, pit dealer, bartender, cashier, club host, cook, facilities engineer, laborer, casino host, marketing manager, IT supervisor.

Tuesday Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m.: QPS Employment Group, hiring production, kitter, machine operator, steel manufacturing, grinder.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-noon: HNI, hiring assembly, machine operators, welders, forklift operator, material support.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12:30-3:30 p.m.: Thomson Prison, hiring correctional officer, registered nurse, cook supervisor, medical officer, treatment specialist.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Seaberg Industries, hiring CNC machinists, CNC programmers welders – MIG and TIG, press brake operators, press brake programmers, saw operator, process engineer, estimator.

People are also reading…

Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Durham School Services, hiring drivers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News