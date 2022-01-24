BIZ BYTES: Kevin Koehler named president at Koehler Electric

Kevin W. Koehler has been promoted to president of J.W. Koehler Electric, Inc., in Davenport.
This promotion represents the third generation of Koehlers to retain the position of president, following Timothy W. Koehler (2006-2022) and James W. Koehler (1969-2006).
Kevin Koehler joins Robin Rollins, CEO; Tim Koehler, now chairman of the board; and Lesley Wolfe, secretary-treasurer, as company executives.
Kevin Koehler grew up in the electrical world and has been in the electrical construction industry since 2002. He has been employed at J.W. Koehler Electric, Inc. since 2005. He completed his electrical apprenticeship through the IBEW Local #145 in Moline.
He is a Certified Master Electrician through Block & Associates. Kevin has extensive experience in the commercial and industrial electrical industry.