BIZ BYTES: Mel Foster celebrates achievements

Mel Foster Co. celebrated 2021 at a virtual annual awards event on Jan. 27. Lynsey Engels, president of real estate brokerage; Marc Engels, president of Mel Foster Insurance; and Rob Fick, president and CEO, collectively honored 118 award winners for their 2021 achievements and released the company’s year-end results via video presentation.

In a challenging post-derecho insurance market, the insurance division increased both total premiums written, up 7%, and policy count, up 3.9%.

In 2021, Mel Foster Co. sold 38 lots in four subdivisions. The company plans to release 70 new residential lots in 2022. Residential agents sold 75 new construction homes or condos last year. The average new construction sales price was $452,734, up from $401,649 last year.

Mel Foster Commercial Real Estate Services, led by Thad DenHartog, had over $82 million in commercial real estate sales, up 15.89% from the previous year.

Residential real estate boasted a 5% increase in sales volume from 2020. The average sales price for the company was up 10.5% from 2020 at $194,933, and the number of days on the market was 37 compared with 58 in 2020.

For a complete list of award winners, visit https://www.melfosterco.com/agent-achievements

