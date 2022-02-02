BIZ BYTES: Mercado on Fifth, kicks off fifth round of minority business grants

Mercado on Fifth is opening its application period for its fifth round of minority equipment grants in hopes of providing some relief from the pandemic.

Eligible minority-owned businesses and aspiring minority entrepreneurs in the Illinois Quad Cities may apply for up to $1,000 for equipment-related purchases, start-up costs, repairs to existing infrastructure, technology upgrades or personal protective equipment. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

To qualify for funding (and to ensure businesses are well supported), applicants must have had at least one appointment with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities (SBDC) or be an existing client of the SBDC. Interested entrepreneurs and business owners may sign up to become a client on the SBDC’s website. Appointments in English and Spanish are also available by calling the SBDC at 309-762-3999 ext 62243.

“Our local businesses need as much support as they can get,” Anamaria Rocha, executive director of Mercado on Fifth, said in a news release. “We hope that businesses will be excited to see the Minority Business Grant Program returning for its fifth year to help with providing some financial assistance.”

Learn more about Mercado at MercadoOnFifth.org.

