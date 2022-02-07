BIZ BYTES: Molyneaux Insurance is now AssuredPartners

Molyneaux Insurance, a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services, has announced its official name change to AssuredPartners.

Established in downtown Davenport in 1926, Molyneaux Insurance moved to its current location on Utica Ridge Road in 2016. The agency also opened an office in Galesburg in 2016. With 50 employees, Molyneaux grew into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the region before joining AssuredPartners in February 2020.

“As AssuredPartners, we will leverage the strength and capabilities of our entire agency to continue providing our clients quality products, professional advice and outstanding service,” Daniel M. Molyneaux, CEO of Molyneaux Insurance, said.

There will be no changes to leadership, staff, or office locations in Iowa and Illinois, according to a news release.

