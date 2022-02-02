BIZ BYTES: Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership receives national Food Recovery Challenge award

LENEXA, Kan. —The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the Food Rescue Partnership in the Quad-Cities as one of 18 businesses and organizations honored nationally for notable achievements and innovations in the EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge in 2020 and 2021.

“The EPA Food Recovery Challenge Award winners demonstrate how preventing food waste and diverting excess wholesome food away from landfills and to people is important for the environment and for communities,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release.

Through the Food Recovery Challenge, EPA has worked with organizations and businesses for the past decade to set data-driven goals, implement targeted strategies to reduce wasted food in their operations, and report results to compete for recognition.

The FRP is a coalition in the Quad Cities of Iowa and Illinois that promotes rescuing food for its best possible use to achieve the vision of a Quad-Cities community dedicated to eliminating food waste. The FRP aims to achieve this goal by providing food rescue education to professional food establishments, retail food stores, and the community at large.

“There are 19 Quad-Cities establishments recognized for their exemplary food recovery efforts that feed hungry people, feed animals or compost," FRP Board Chair Christina McDonough said in the release. "Through the collaborated efforts of our stakeholders and community partners, the FRP has diverted over 26.5 tons of food from the landfill.”

