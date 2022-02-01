BIZ BYTES: Regional Banking Center Manager Bev Price retires from Great Southern Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 23 years of service at Great Southern Bank and its predecessors, Bev Price, regional banking center manager, retired Jan. 28. Price’s career in banking spanned 45 years, beginning in 1977 at American Federal Savings and Loan.
Price joined Great Southern Bank as a banking center manager and commercial lender. In 2011, she was promoted to her current role and has since been responsible for overseeing the Bank’s Iowa banking centers in both the Des Moines and Quad-Cities areas.