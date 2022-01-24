BIZ BYTES: Toys for Tots campaign help nearly 20,000 kids

DES MOINES — Fareway recently presented a check for nearly $355,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 110 pallets of toys were collected and donated.
Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 129 Fareway store locations from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, 2021.
“We are so appreciative of our generous customers for going above and beyond to make 2022 another record-breaking year of donations,” Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said. “Thanks to a great partnership that spans more than 25 years with the U.S. Marine Corps, we made seasons bright for thousands of children.”
The U.S. Marine Corps reported that 19,099 children were served in 2021, and more than 47,700 toys, books and stocking stuffers were distributed, and total campaign proceeds equaled nearly $400,000.