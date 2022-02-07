BIZ BYTES Tyson Foods No. 1 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for food production

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the sixth consecutive year, Tyson Foods, Inc. ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

Across rural America, every year Tyson Foods invests more than $15 billion with 11,000 independent farms that supply cattle, pigs and chickens, according to a news release. The company also supports rural communities by doing business with local vendors and suppliers and buying millions of bushels of grain for livestock feed. Tyson Foods is also a major employer in many rural communities. Locally, Tyson has facilities in Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Joslin, Ill.

To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine of these.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website.

