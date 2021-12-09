BIZ BYTES: UScellular donates to local organizations

To celebrate the holiday season and the meaningful value of community, UScellular has donated items to Humility Homes & Services in Davenport, the East Moline Police Department and Brantley Francis Foundation in Geneseo.
In order to bring locally-grown joy to the Quad-Cities, UScellular worked with its local team to learn about the needs of the community, then reached out to each organization to obtain its ideal wish list. Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, the company delivered:
- $5,000 in housing supplies, personal care items and gift cards to Humility Homes & Services that will help families at the shelter.
- A $500 gift card for kids who participate in East Moline’s “Shop with a Cop” event.
- A $500 gift card for Brantley Francis Foundation bags.
These gifts are among more than 70 donations UScellular will make during the holiday season.
Schmitt named WQPT general manager
Dawn Schmitt has been named the general manager at WQPT of the Quad Cities at Western Illinois University, effective Dec. 1.
Schmitt has served as the interim general manager since January 2019. She is responsible for the station's strategic plan, developing new partnerships with the station, working with donors and other members of the general public, scheduling programming and managing the station's grants. She also continues to serve as WQPT's senior business manager, a position she has held since September 2010.
Schmitt earned her master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield and her bachelor's degree from Culver-Stockton College.
WQPT PBS serves more than 800,000 residents in eastern Iowa and western and north-central Illinois.
Raising Cane’s giving away sauce
DALLAS — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named No. 1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December*.
Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they found most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted No. 1, with a 20-point lead over second place.
One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. No purchase is necessary, but it must be used by Dec. 31, 2021, and Caniac Club Card must be presented.
Cane’s Sauce is tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor.
Raising Cane's has more than 590 restaurants in 31 states and the Middle East, including one at 2725 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Honkamp Krueger acquires Nigl Accounting
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a top-100 CPA and business consulting firm in the U.S., acquired Nigl Accounting LLP, a local CPA firm located in Oshkosh, Wis. on Dec. 1.
Greg Burbach, Honkamp Krueger’s CEO, states, “We’ve been serving clients in Wisconsin for over 20 years," Honkamp Krueger CEO Greg Burbach said. "Partnering with another established Wisconsin firm was a natural step in our firm’s growth."
Chuck Nigl, former partner of Nigl Accounting LLP, and now partner with HK, said, “Through our partnership with HK, our firm is now able to provide more breadth and depth to our clients, having over 40 different professional services and national resources to offer.”
Honkamp Krueger is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and its additional locations include Davenport and Geneseo.
Davenport Byrider named Franchise of the Year
CARMEL, Ind. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used-car dealerships and franchise systems, presented a Franchise of the Year Award to Russ Larson, Jeff Lee, and their team for their performance over the course of 2021 at the company’s annual convention.
The Davenport store was also honored with a President’s Award, ranking fourth in the entire Byrider system. This is Larson’s 13th Franchise of the Year Award in 14 years. Byrider Davenport is a multi-year President’s Award winner. The awards were presented at the convention held Nov. 11-13 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise group based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The president’s award ranks the top 10% of stores as defined by Byrider’s store metrics system.