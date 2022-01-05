CEO Q&A: For Crawford Co., planning is the key to diversification

IF: The most valuable assets we have here are our employees. We try to be strategic about who we hire, and guide them initially. Jim and I are pretty hands-off. We try to let (division managers) run their departments like they were their own companies. When they need help, support, assistance, if we’re looking to grow or add large equipment, that’s where Jim and I come into play and do some strategy.

We got serious about business planning in 2011 with St. Ambrose University, which has been a great help for us. We’ve found that planning out short and long term and checking ourselves and reassessing was a good step. Everybody buys into that.

So I think the good people, the planning, the communication, not micromanaging, trying to give people ownership — those have been key to that diversification. When you’ve got some champions in the company who can build some camaraderie and teamwork, then that next expansion or diversification, people want to help.

What’s been the driving force behind your diversification strategy, and what criteria does Crawford use to consider when to make an acquisition?