Chamber economic forecast: Quad-Cities recovery showing signs of growth

The Quad-Cities is lagging behind national economic trends, but still has a strong cornerstone economy, according to Kevin Depew, deputy chief economist at RSM.
Depew spoke with a reporter after he gave his national economic forecast at the Quad-Cities Chamber Economic Forecast 2022, held Wednesday, Dec. 8.
“The Quad-Cities is forecast to go a little bit below the national economy,” Depew said. “But you still have a very strong economy whose cornerstones of which are manufacturing, agriculture, a pretty robust real estate market creating the space for people to come into the Quad-Cities as employers start to hire people.”
During his prepared remarks, Depew said the national economy was on the road to recovery after nearly two years of pandemic.
But the Chamber’s third quarter report for 2021, also released Wednesday, found the local economy exhibited “slow economic growth," falling behind the national recovery, but exhibiting “evidence of a rebound on the horizon.”
"Pressures that emerged earlier in the year combined to slow economic growth (in the third quarter)," wrote Kenneth Kriz, professor of public administration at the University of Illinois, in the report.
Specifically, the Quad-Cities labor market is lagging. Companies have fewer qualified applicants but have begun implementing programs and practices to retain and attract talented workers to offset that. And supply chains continue to be disrupted by the pandemic.
One bright spot is manufacturing.
Despite the pandemic's continued drag, manufacturing is at a multi-decade high with robust demand, Depew said, and with a local economy reliant on manufacturing, that increased business should circulate more dollars.
But the pandemic and automation are changing employment opportunities in manufacturing, Depew said. Automation may improve the general quality of life but could rapidly eliminate jobs, and there aren’t policy tools in place to deal with that.
“We've been promised automation on the trucking and delivery side for many years so that is happening at an accelerated pace,” Depew said. “I'm worried that it's going to happen so quickly that we kind of get, essentially, like a tsunami.”
What does that mean for the Quad-Cities? Depew said it depends on the firm and the labor market.
“Longer term without question, we're going to start seeing much quicker than people anticipate the impact of automation,” Depew said. “Whether it's at the supermarket, health care services and health care providers, transportation, logistics, warehouse, work manufacturer, all of those areas are going to be impacted.”
Public policy could be enacted to improve the labor market and inflation, Depew said, but an increasingly partisan Congress and Senate over the past 20 years has kept the market stagnant.
“We need to have broad support for the programs in Congress,” Depew said, adding, “The polarization is probably working on favorable terms of maintaining fiscal soundness.”
But if federal response is lacking, the Chamber and city governments could enact local programs to support the economy.
“I'm very optimistic about what I see happening in terms of local politics, local community involvement,” Depew said. “It's possible that if you wanted to set aside some of the national politics and just focus on local politics, you're probably going to not only feel a little bit better about your community and yourself, but longer term, you're going to see the impact of that.”
