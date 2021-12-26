COVID-19 disrupted supply chains. Now Illinois farmers face higher prices

Some farmers are not sold on supply chain issues being the main culprit for higher prices. On Dec. 8, farmers asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether price spikes are due to market manipulation by fertilizer companies, according to a letter sent by the advocacy group Family Farm Action Alliance.

Huffman said she tries to prepay for supplies as much as possible to cope with expected price increases and limited supplies.

“This year, we're pushing a little bit harder than we normally would just because we're very nervous about whether or not there's going to be supply,” she said.

Overall, some signs point to farmers being in a decent position to weather the increased prices. Net farm income for 2021 is anticipated to be about $117 billion, the highest level since 2013 if realized, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers.

In Illinois, the net farm income for grain farms was “above-average” in 2020 due to higher corn and soybean prices in the latter half of the year and federal pandemic payments, according to U of I’s farmdoc daily.