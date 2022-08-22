ECONOMY: $80B IRS funding: Who the IRS really wants

On August 16, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act. As part of its many components, the Act increases the Internal Revenue Service’s budget by nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years. More than half of that – 57%, or $45.6 billion – is earmarked for enforcement of the U.S. tax code. The Act would effectively increase the IRS’s enforcement budget by 69%. In a May 2021 report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, the $80 billion in funding would be used, in part, to hire an additional 86,852 employees over the next decade, doubling its current size. To what extent this initial proposal manifests in a near-87,000 hiring binge remains unknown.

The proverbial Holy Grail for the IRS in untapped revenue is the “tax gap” – the difference between taxes owed and taxes actually collected. In 2019, the IRS estimates the tax gap was $600 billion. Over the next decade, the IRS projects the cumulative tax gap would reach $7 trillion. The goal is to generate a net $700 billion of additional tax inflows to the government over the next 10 years, effectively reducing the tax gap by 10%.

Understandably, unleashing a roaming hoard of IRS examiners upon the American populace is a politically sensitive matter. Biden has marketed the $80 billion IRS funding as a way to target the underreporting of income by large corporations and the wealthy – those making over $400,000 per year. However, by the IRS’s own estimates, these two politically safe targets are not the main source of unreported income to the IRS coffers.

The wealthy and corporate America already know they carry a large bullseye of scrutiny from the IRS. Thus, they employ a legion of highly-paid, battle-tested tax lawyers and accountants who know the minutia of the U.S. tax code. According to the IRS’s own estimate, underreporting of corporate income taxes accounts for just 8% of the current tax gap. For wealthy Americans who pay an estate tax, it’s less than 1%. For the IRS, the biggest culprit in the underreporting of income is on individual tax returns, which drives 56% of the tax gap. And within the realm of individual filers, there’s one savory and lucrative element – the mother lode, so to speak – the IRS has long wanted to tap – the U.S. gig economy.

The gig economy is a broad-based term that defines the non-traditional workforce of independent or freelance jobs. These gig jobs typically provide a flexibility and freedom to choose if, when and how long to work. It can be a primary job or simply a supplemental source of income.

The proliferation of the gig economy continues to grow. Across the nation, millions of Americans are Uber and Lyft drivers, sell Etsy products from home or engage their regular career in side-jobs at nights or on weekends. An estimated 36% of the U.S. workforce is part of our nation’s gig economy. At its current pace of expansion, the number of gig workers is expected to reach 86.5 million by 2027, representing more than 50% of the total U.S. workforce.

The list of gig jobs is various and expansive. But most share the commonality of being cash-based or lack the formal IRS controls, such as W-2’s, to accurately track the reporting of income and expenses. And for the IRS, it represents a long-untapped bounty of unreported income.