ECONOMY: Inflation expected to remain “sticky”

For much of the past two years, soaring inflation has been a common denominator most all Americans can relate to. Whether at home or around the office water cooler, the sheer mention of inflation inherently elicits some type of response. A groan, a grumble, a sigh – even the occasional swear word.

But among the many narratives used to describe our inflationary landscape, the word “sticky” seldom comes to mind. Until now. Ladies and gentlemen, behold, the sticky-price index.

Produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the monthly Sticky-Price Consumer Price Index (sticky-price index) tracks a weighted basket of consumer goods and services that are slow to respond to changing market conditions. In other words, any price changes to these items are relatively slow, or “sticky”.

For example, prices for infants’ and toddlers’ apparel tend to change every 5.3 months. Conversely, a non-sticky product like gasoline changes price, on average, every 21 days. Over the past year, gasoline prices seem to change on an almost weekly basis. Other sticky items, and their average frequency of price change, include car insurance (5.9 months), alcoholic beverages (7.3 months) housing (11 months), medical care (14 months) and personal care services (23.7 months), among many others.

The inflation data we typically discuss is the bellwether Consumer Price Index (CPI), released each month by the U.S. Department of Labor. This traditional measure of inflation captures both sticky (non-flexible) and non-sticky (flexible) price changes on consumer goods and services. The latest CPI reports the national inflation rate at 8.2%. This is down from the 41-year high of 9.1% reported in June.

Whereas non-sticky prices tend to better reflect changes in the current economic environment, sticky prices tend to provide a more accurate gauge on the future outlook of inflation. And that’s why the sticky-price index has garnished increased focus over the past few months. The sticky-price index captures those aspects of consumer spending whose prices are expected to remain elevated for an extended period of time. While the traditional CPI has gradually declined since reaching a 41-year high of 9.1% in June, the sticky-price index has continued its steady ascent.

In September, the sticky-price index was reported at 6.5%, its highest level since August 1982. It was the sixteenth consecutive monthly increase dating back to July 2021 when the sticky-price index was reported at just 2.7%. This means that prices for non-flexible, sticky goods and services are not declining like non-sticky goods. Instead, they continue to rise at a highly robust pace.

And therein lies the rub. 16 months into this current inflationary cycle, a return to a sub-2% inflation rate appears a monumental task. The hope among inflation-weary Americans is that inflation will decline just as quickly as it rose. But, unfortunately, the sticky-price index suggests otherwise. While it’s likely that inflation will gradually ease, the sticky-price index is just further evidence that inflation will likely remain historically high for most, if not all, of 2023 and potentially even into 2024.