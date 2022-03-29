EDUCATION: Preparing the next-generation workforce: Help us help you

When the Gallup company asked respondents to evaluate the critical-thinking abilities recent college graduates brought to their first jobs, 96 percent of college and university provosts were confident their graduates were equipped for the challenge.

Only 11 percent of CEOs agreed.

That’s a problem.

And it could get worse.

We are entering a new age of work, an age when smart machines and artificial intelligence will drive efficiency and production. This means the value of your workforce will lie even more distinctly in the so-called “human skills” — those capacities to clearly communicate in both written and verbal form, work in teams, assess and analyze complex data, and yes, to think critically and solve problems.

In my first year as St. Ambrose University president, I have been pleased to hear from many in the business community who tell me SAU has long been producing graduates firmly grounded in those human skills and who consistently stand out among their workplace peers.

That’s gratifying, but our University cannot — and will not — assume what has worked to date will equip the next-generation workforce.

Through innovation, agility and a readiness to adapt, we fully intend to prepare our future graduates to meet the rapidly changing face of human work.

But here’s the thing: We cannot do that without your willing and active partnership.

As visionary business leaders, you have assessed what you need from your workforce, now and into the future. We hope you will tell us those needs and help us identify how St. Ambrose can adapt our teaching and learning models to fully prepare our next generation of students to excel in a vastly altered workplace.

On April 7, we will gather with business leaders from across the Quad Cities and the Midwest for a critical summit that will greatly inform St. Ambrose University’s strategic direction over the next decade.

We will ask questions and attentively and intentionally process what you share. We know that meeting your workforce needs means doing things we’ve never done before. We must think differently not only about our teaching philosophy but our learning philosophy as well. What is the way next-generation students will learn and how do we develop best-practice teaching for those learners? What should our schedules look like? And what are the evidences and experiences we must create to model and demonstrate learning outcomes that meet your needs?

Please believe me when I tell you this is work of the utmost importance, and that your input will be valued and useful. A similar exercise at Dakota Wesleyan, where I served as president from 2013 through last May, became an annual summit. Partnerships with regional businesses and business leaders helped transform DWU into a regional hub for real innovation and business growth.

St. Ambrose University is an institution with an historic reputation for boldly responding to the immediate and future needs of businesses and non-profits across the region. The widely successful introduction of our first-in-the-region MBA program more than a half century ago is one example of this responsiveness. The recent addition of an undergraduate business and healthcare sales program is another. The continued innovation and shining reputations of our STEAM and health sciences programs are more proof still.

We have listened to and learned from you. We must continue to listen and partner with you.

You are the people we are serving in many respects. Yes, we are serving students, but they ultimately will be seeking jobs in your organizations. St. Ambrose University only will thrive if our graduates help your business thrive.

We must shape the next generation workforce together. Please join us on April 7.

Amy Novak, EdD, was installed on Oct. 1 as the 14th president in St. Ambrose University history.

