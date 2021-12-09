Executives corner: Pilcher's path to success

KP: I had a model from my aunt and uncle for a company philosophy. We were a growing company, and I had opportunities to grow, but I also had opportunities to fail. And they never kept me from failing. Failing is a dangerous word because it implies there’s no learning. I made plenty of mistakes, but the question was always, ‘Did you learn from that? And how will you apply that in the future?’ So that became the premise of how we build people. We give them training and background, yes, but we also try to put them in growth opportunities. You have to realize that sometimes things are going to go differently than how you want it, but the question is, ‘What did you learn here?’ We see people come of out things that don’t achieve optimal outcomes, but you’ve got to learn something. Our saying is: Fall down seven times, get up eight.