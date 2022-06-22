How can the Quad-Cities attract and keep workers?

Quad-Cities business leaders are brainstorming ways to attract and retain a workforce with an eye to meeting the Q2030 goal of growing the area's population to 500,000 by 2030.

U.S. population trends point to a shrinking workforce. Baby boomers are retiring, and birth rates are declining below replacement. And since 2017, fewer immigrants have come to the United States.

Here were some of those ideas generated at a recent Chamber of Commerce forum:

Marketing the Quad-Cities to neighboring cities , such as Chicago and Des Moines. According to data from Lee Enterprises Amplified Digital, the largest share of people moving into the Quad-Cities' six-county region are from the Chicago area, Polk County, and Johnson County. And counties with the largest share of people who planned to move in the next year lived in Cook County, home to Chicago, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and St. Louis County, Missouri. Quad-Cities businesses were encouraged to share activities on social media professionally and outside of work, talk positively about the Quad-Cities, and list employment opportunities on the chamber's job board.

Familiarization tours, where a company hosts a potential employee and gives a tour of the Quad-Cities, showing off things to do and where they can live. Another attendee suggested companies could sponsor a $500 credit for someone to vacation in the Quad-Cities.

Sponsor foreign-born employees through the immigration process. Immigrants made up 44% of Iowa's population growth in the last decade. Augustana President Steven Bahls said the college expects to enroll 150 international students in the fall, and if the past holds true, 100 of those will want to stay in the U.S., but half of them won't be able to because they can't find an employer willing to take the risk of going through the immigration process for permanent residency.

Add free Wi-Fi to public spaces.

Start a Quad-Cities Tik-Tok to market the region to a younger audience.

Invest in transportation for workers without vehicles

"Reverse job fairs" IowaWorks Title 1 Director Kendra Schaapveld said IowaWorks held a "reverse job fair" with the Quad Cities Steamwheelers, the arena football team, and 15 employers pitched themselves to the players who wanted to stay in the area after their football career ended.

