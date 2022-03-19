How will the port money be spent?

As part of the federal infrastructure bill, $1.2 billion will be spent improving Corn Belt Ports, and an additional $829 million on locks and dams along the upper Mississippi River.

Here's a look at how the money is expected to be spent:

Upper Mississippi River Ports (Formerly Mississippi River Ports of E. Iowa and W. Illinois)

How much? $84.042 million

Mississippi River operations and maintenance backlog ($49,999,000) (Tri-State Mississippi River Project Office, Pleasant Valley, Iowa)

Reservoir operations and maintenance backlog (Iowa) (indirectly supports navigation)

Lake Red Rock ($14,450,000)

Saylorville Lake ($17,000,000)

Coralville Lake ($2,593,000)

Mid-America Port Commission

How much? $841 million

Retrofit Lock and Dam 25 with a modern 1,200-feet lock (NESP) ($732,000,000)

Construct a fish passage at Lock and Dam 22 (NESP) ($97,100,000)

Mississippi River operations and maintenance backlog ($17,594,200 est.) (Rivers Project Office, West Alton, Missouri)

Reservoir operations and maintenance backlog (Missouri) (indirectly supports navigation)

Mark Twain Lake ($1,890,000)

Illinois Waterway operations and maintenance backlog ($550,000) (Rivers Project Office)

Illinois Waterway Ports

How much? $309.178 million

Brandon Road Lock and Dam aquatic nuisance barrier (Joliet Regional Port) ($225,838,000)

Illinois Waterway operations and maintenance backlog ($83,340,000) (Illinois Waterway Project Office, Peoria)

Source: Corn Belt

