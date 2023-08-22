Starting and sustaining a business can be tough, but according to Ted and Tori Leuck, it's all about the commitment to learning.

The husband-and-wife duo were married earlier this year but have both been in the real estate game for years. The pair are Realtors with Ruhl&Ruhl and co-operate the Leuck Group. Ted started his career in 2015 after studying communications in college. Instead of working for a large company, he started thinking about going into business for himself.

"There were several opportunities to get involved in businesses with that communications degree that I could not get behind," he said. "There wasn't a mission statement that I read that really made sense to me. I felt like another cog in the machine at other companies, where as being at Ruhl&Ruhl as a real estate agent, I was my own mission statement."

For Tori, the transition to real estate was not as smooth. When she met Ted in 2018, she was working as a chef for Von Maur in the corporate office. Although she loved her job, she saw real estate as a change to get out in the community and make a difference in a new way.

"Working in food service, you're still helping the public and giving and that's what I liked about it," she said. "Just seeing Ted every single day working hard and getting to meet all these other people and getting so much out of it, I just thought why not step my foot in there, too."

Ted said he was excited to have her join the fold because it would allow her the change to flex her artistic muscles in a new way, specifically with marketing. Tori still owns and operates Thicc Kitchen, a home-based baking and catering business.

After watching how she handles the marketing by herself and has grown the business, Ted felt she would be the perfect person to help with his "blind spots" when it came to real estate.

"She's great at marketing, and I'm good at the people side of things," he said. "She really helped me out there."

In 2020, Tori passed all the tests through Ruhl&Ruhl and became a registered agent. A week later, COVID-19 shut down the majority of businesses around her, including her job at Von Maur.

"It happened at the right moment," she said. "I think back to it and I don't know when I would have made that jump to quit working as a chef and do real estate full-time."

Making the adjustment from being in a kitchen to being in an office was a challenge, she said. In the kitchen, she was working for and with the public, but real estate thrust her into a whole new atmosphere.

"This is a whole different ballgame. You really, really make connections with people, and you don't want to disappoint them," she said. "That was a lot for me to learn that sector, too."

Having to learn each other's strengths and weaknesses was another challenge for the pair. Ted said when he started in the business eight years ago, he was doing everything by himself. Now with his wife by his side, there's an extra person to take some of the pressure off.

Tori describes herself as the "man behind the curtain" and takes on the market and data entry side of things. In turn, Ted handles showings and communicating with clients. The trade-off works well for each of them and has taught them lessons along the way.

For Tori, the biggest one is patience, she said with a laugh. The pair are a bit of a Yin and yang, she said, where she is a planner and Ted has a go-with-the flow attitude. Learning to embrace that has challenged her, but it's also produced a positive outcome: appreciation for one another.

"Opening yourself up to somebody else is always nice, especially when that person is there for you," Ted said.

Looking into the future, the pair said real estate will always be part of their lives. For the Leucks, it offers an opportunity to learn, grow and create a sustainable future together.

"We have our own hands in different real estate pockets," Tori said. "I learn so much every single day. Not just about real estate but about people, the community we live in and different laws and taxes. I learn so much that a normal person doesn't, so why would I give that up?"