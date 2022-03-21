Letter from the editor: Insight to launch TV show, website

Since we launched Insight a little over two years ago, we’ve aimed to bring essential business news that goes beyond surface headlines to highlight the players, unpack the storylines and give context to the Quad-Cities business landscape. Today, all of us at Insight are proud to announce two new initiatives aimed at taking our mission to a whole new level.

Starting Sunday mornings this spring, Insight is partnering with KWQC-TV6 on a new TV show, a broadcast version of Insight business journal. The show is called “Insi6ht” and will air immediately following NBC’s “Meet the Press.” A one-hour magazine-style broadcast program, “Insi6ht” will go deeper into stories from the journal, feature interviews with top newsmakers and introduce viewers to the reporters breaking business news across the region.

Needless to say, we’re excited about this new venture and believe a broadcast component fits perfectly with our mission to be your premiere resource for Quad-Cities business news. The first broadcast is slated for Sunday, April 3.

A second initiative is a revamped digital presence for Insight magazine. Check out qctimes.com/exclusive/insight, a sleek new website where you can read new stories, peruse the latest edition or find archived copies of the journal.

I’m especially proud of the staff here at Insight helping us innovate and grow. Speaking of growth, it’s become a sort of theme for this next edition.

Our feature story takes a look at the role immigrants are playing to expand the Quad-Cities economy. An analysis of census and population data from the past decade shows that while our regional population has remained largely flat, immigrant populations are soaring. And contrary to popular belief, immigrants aren’t just working blue-collar jobs. They’re more likely than native-born Quad-Citians to start their own businesses. Some of the area’s top companies are looking to recruit overseas to meet their workforce needs, helping people from around the globe build lives in the Quad-Cities. Meet some of them in a story from reporter Sarah Watson.

How else are people finding their way to the Quad-Cities?

Major economic development leaders say a new campaign to market the area is key. The region recently launched its “QC: That’s where” initiative aimed at raising our area’s profile for companies, workers and visitors. Most major metros have similar campaigns, but do they really work? Reporter Brooklyn Draisey talks to economists, developers and civic leaders about the effectiveness of regional marketing campaigns.

One last notable: Don’t miss my interview with Jim Anderson of Schebler Co. Privately held for the past 126 years, Bettendorf-based Schebler, one of the leading chimney systems manufacturers in North America, is now employee-owned. Find out why the ownership group chose an employee stock ownership program (ESOP) for its future and why that might be the right fit for your company.

As always, thanks for reading, and we appreciate your support. Watch for us Sunday mornings after “Meet the Press” and, please, let me know what you think.

