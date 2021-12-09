Letter from the editor: The right people at the right times

Speaking of leadership, Kent Pilcher has risen to become not only one of the region’s most prominent businessman but also one of its most dedicated advocates. From lifting social equity programs in the community, to raising money for charities, to setting a gold standard for corporate culture at Estes Construction, Pilcher still finds time to serve as an advisor to most of the Quad-Cities’ brightest minds. I recently sat down with Pilcher to discuss how the Quad-Cities can truly move the needle, and what advice he has for other community leaders hoping to make a difference.

If you’re looking for more news you can use, don’t miss Mark Grywacheski’s piece on big changes expected from the Fed that are likely to affect nearly every business, large and small. If your company needs capital, now might be the time to borrow before long-term interest rates begin to climb.

Finally, one of my favorite stories in this edition is veteran reporter Tom Barton’s deep dive into the Quad-Cities’ commercial real-estate market. We crunched the numbers to find out what’s driving one of the most explosive growth periods for local commercial property in years. Is it time for your company to make a move?

As always, I hope you enjoy this edition and come away with the sense of pride and hope we at Insight share in the Quad-Cities’ future prosperity.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0