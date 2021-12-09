Letter from the editor: The right people at the right times

Do the times create the people, or do people create the times?
I’ve thought a lot about this question over the years, especially when it comes to leadership. Was there something special in the character of, say, George Washington, that made him an exceptional leader? Or had he not been born would some other American general have filled his role in history just as capably, simply because of circumstance?
We’ll never know, of course, but I’d like to hope, at least sometimes, there’s a calling, maybe a higher purpose, call it destiny, that puts the right person in the right place at the right time.
Perhaps some of those folks are featured in this edition of Insight.
We spent time with three women leaders new to their jobs in the Quad-Cities learning what led them to leadership positions in public service, academia and private business. While the Quad-Cities has made significant strides developing a new generation of leaders, some regions still struggle to put women in top decision-making positions. (As you’ll find out more about on page 10, just 8% of Fortune 500 companies are led by women.) Amy Novak is the new president at St. Ambrose University; Kate Jennings is taking over Q2030, the Quad-City-wide effort to hit critical community benchmarks; and Total Solutions’ new is CEO Kristin Glass. Our center spread takes a look at how these Quad-Cities leaders took very different paths up the ladder, their secrets to management, and what kind of splash they plan to make in the Quad-Cities.
Speaking of leadership, Kent Pilcher has risen to become not only one of the region’s most prominent businessman but also one of its most dedicated advocates. From lifting social equity programs in the community, to raising money for charities, to setting a gold standard for corporate culture at Estes Construction, Pilcher still finds time to serve as an advisor to most of the Quad-Cities’ brightest minds. I recently sat down with Pilcher to discuss how the Quad-Cities can truly move the needle, and what advice he has for other community leaders hoping to make a difference.
If you’re looking for more news you can use, don’t miss Mark Grywacheski’s piece on big changes expected from the Fed that are likely to affect nearly every business, large and small. If your company needs capital, now might be the time to borrow before long-term interest rates begin to climb.
Finally, one of my favorite stories in this edition is veteran reporter Tom Barton’s deep dive into the Quad-Cities’ commercial real-estate market. We crunched the numbers to find out what’s driving one of the most explosive growth periods for local commercial property in years. Is it time for your company to make a move?
As always, I hope you enjoy this edition and come away with the sense of pride and hope we at Insight share in the Quad-Cities’ future prosperity.
