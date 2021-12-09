Like a boss: Meet three women in power in the Quad-Cities

Novak: “When we look at higher education today, particularly in private colleges, and among presidencies, there are far fewer women in those roles than there are men. I think at last count, about 25% of the small private colleges in America were being led by women. So one might ask what causes that situation, and I think it's oftentimes, perhaps, our inability to see ourselves there, that's a barrier. So it's our own inability to say, 'We can do this,' or we have the courage to step into that role, even though we don't know everything, and network ourselves in such a way that allows us to leverage those networks and experiences to strengthen our capacity to be in those roles.”

Glass: “I think being a woman business leader is one thing, but also a young woman business leader, you have to work hard and prove your worth. And I'm fortunate to have many leaders in the past that have seen the work ethic that I have, and I've been able to overcome being a young, female, mother, leader. Those are three hard things to overcome. And I've again been fortunate to have leaders who see that the hard work I put in and the leadership I demonstrate, nothing else matters. But I have had, in the past, I've experienced that where sometimes you're labeled as a mom, or you're labeled as a millennial, or you're labeled as a female, and you just have to kind of set that aside and prove what you're able to do. In today's world, everyone has challenges and things that they have to face. Right now my challenge would be proving that I'm able to do this new role that I'm in that's brand new, that's completely different from what I've done the last 15 years. But I don't feel like I'm at a point where I'm defending or labeled as a mother or a young female leader. So it's more a challenge by demonstrating my abilities.”