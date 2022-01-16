Marijuana and gaming revenues are up in the Quad-Cities. That's been a boon for businesses and cities.

The timing for a surge in video-gaming revenue is a mercy for many taverns and restaurants in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
In most cases, the amount wagered locally on slot machines doubled from 2020 to 2021, and the establishments' share of the money doubled with it.
"We were closed so much in 2020, and that's the main reason it doubled in '21," said Joe Evans, owner of Hafner's Wagon Wheel in Moline. "It's been very helpful for me, though gaming isn't a huge portion of revenue for me."
The amount wagered at Hafner's in 2020 was about $254,000, which jumped to about $606,000 last year. The owners of establishments with gaming licenses get about 32% of the profits.
While the extra money is a big help at a time when many still are reluctant to go to restaurants and bars, it's not enough to make up for pandemic-related losses, such as ongoing worker shortages.
"I'd rather have two cooks than the money from gaming," Evans said. "I'm closing several nights a week, and I'm doing most of the cooking. That said, it is nice to see that gaming revenue coming in right now.
"It really came at a good time."
Local government budgets also are enjoying a boost from the increase in gaming revenue. Taxes from legalized marijuana, meanwhile, are at an all-time high, and the related taxes are bolstering public funds, too.
In East Moline, Moline and Rock Island, 83 establishments hold gaming licenses. Some are gaming parlors that were built specifically for video gaming, but most of the terminals are located in taverns and restaurants.
In East Moline, gaming revenue from 2021 is about $338,000, compared to $170,486 in 2020. The state will collect nearly $2 million in gaming revenue from East Moline's 27 licensed establishments, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Moline is looking to collect just shy of $400,000 in gaming revenue from its 35 licensed establishments, which is up from about $225,000 in 2020. The state's share from last year is about $2.3 million from Moline.
And, in Rock Island, which has 21 licensed locations for gaming, the latest revenue is about $229,000. In 2020, gaming gave the city about $116,000. The state's share for gaming in Rock Island last year is about $1.3 million, state records show.
Also doubling in revenue, marijuana sales in Illinois hit nearly $1.4 billion in 2021. The state legalized recreational marijuana in 2020, and the related taxes have climbed with sales.
While pandemic-related closures contributed some to lower sales in 2020, a shortage of Illinois-grown cannabis also abbreviated the revenues.
Rock Island County expects to get about $1 million for its share of the pot tax for 2021, which is coming from the county's only dispensary, Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan.
"(The) county received $834,930.30 to-date for the months in 2021 through September. We expect about $170,000 total more for October and November combined (and) about $80,000 for December," said April Palmer, the county auditor. "One million in additional revenue to the General Fund continuously each year is extremely helpful."
The biggest boon is going to the Village of Milan, which was able to levy a 3% tax on Nature's Treatment in addition to the 2% it already was collecting for recreational marijuana and 1% for medical pot.
In the first seven months of Milan's fiscal year, which began May 1, the village collected about $561,000. Payments from the state lag by two or three months, Village Administrator Steve Seiver said.
By the time payment is made on the entire 5% of recreational cannabis, Milan should take in $1.3 million to $1.4 million for 2021. Another 1% of medical marijuana sales will go to Milan.
The money is especially helpful at a time when other sales taxes have decreased, Seiver said, but he is cautious about future marijuana-related boosts.
"We think we're on borrowed time on receiving the amounts we're seeing now," he said. "We think it will be diluted by more dispensaries in Illinois.
"From what we're hearing, there will be at least one more dispensary in the Quad-Cities in the next three or four years. We'll see what Iowa does with marijuana, too, because that would take away half the market.
"I caution everybody that we're riding a wave right now, but it's likely to go away."