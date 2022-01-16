Marijuana and gaming revenues are up in the Quad-Cities. That's been a boon for businesses and cities.

The timing for a surge in video-gaming revenue is a mercy for many taverns and restaurants in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

In most cases, the amount wagered locally on slot machines doubled from 2020 to 2021, and the establishments' share of the money doubled with it.

"We were closed so much in 2020, and that's the main reason it doubled in '21," said Joe Evans, owner of Hafner's Wagon Wheel in Moline. "It's been very helpful for me, though gaming isn't a huge portion of revenue for me."

The amount wagered at Hafner's in 2020 was about $254,000, which jumped to about $606,000 last year. The owners of establishments with gaming licenses get about 32% of the profits.

While the extra money is a big help at a time when many still are reluctant to go to restaurants and bars, it's not enough to make up for pandemic-related losses, such as ongoing worker shortages.

"I'd rather have two cooks than the money from gaming," Evans said. "I'm closing several nights a week, and I'm doing most of the cooking. That said, it is nice to see that gaming revenue coming in right now.

"It really came at a good time."