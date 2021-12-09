Planes, trains, automobiles and barges: The Quad-Cities plays a key role as commercial shipping increases

By 2050, freight transportation is projected to increase by 40%. Thanks to its location on some of the key thoroughfares in the country, the Quad-Cities is ideally located to capitalize on that.

With air, rail, land and water transportation available, businesses can tailor their supply chains to the product they are transporting and their business goals, a perk that gives the Quad-Cities an edge. Companies can use several modes of transportation to minimize transportation costs, make deliveries on time, and limit the amount of carbon emissions in transport.

“(Transportation is) usually a pretty good chunk of your overall cost to operate so access to transportation is a big deciding factor for different companies,” said Samuel Hiscocks, freight planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. “When there are multiple options that means there's competition, and you have options that keep different modes honest and makes it more affordable for you to ship your products.”

To manage increased demand and optimize the longevity of our modes of tranportaion, the Quad-Cities tries to maintain each mode's piece of the total pie of system usage, said Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bistate Commission.