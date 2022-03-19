QC, That's Where... regional branding will foster community pride, entice visitors and investors

QC, that's where:

“My children can go to school and be exposed to people who are beautifully different from them.”

“There are wonderful cultural amenities, and plenty of free parking.”

“Museums preserve and celebrate QC history!”

Statements like these adorn a board in the Putnam Museum, and showcase the "QC, That's Where!" crux of the Quad-Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities’ latest regional branding initiative.

Regional branding serves to showcase a community to prospective residents, businesses, visitors and investors. It isn't a new idea, but regional branding campaigns are now a must-have as communities compete for businesses, employees, and federal and state funding.

Plus, with remote work more common, branding is a way to entice workers and businesses to leave higher-cost areas for the Quad-Cities.

Going beyond just the geographical location of the Quad-Cities, “QC, That’s Where!” encapsulates the area’s people, businesses and culture. The Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities worked with local organizations and global consultant Resonance to create the brand, which launched in October.

While it hasn’t been long since the brand initiative’s implementation, there has already been some engagement with its materials. There’s no way to measure whether “QC, That’s Where!” will make an impact on economic development and tourism, but the Quad-Cities is hoping to join the leagues of communities across the U.S. gaining increased visibility.

Creating "QC, That's Where!"

Having a consistent voice in community promotion is important in a region like the Quad-Cities, where there are multiple organizations and municipalities each promoting the area in their own way, and often competing against each other.

“QC, That’s Where!” is the result of years of conversations that turned into intentional planning, Quad Cities Chamber Vice President of Marketing and Sales Jennifer Walker said. Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber came together on the project to ensure they're pitching the region with the same voice.

“When we're talking about the QC, we need to have a consistent voice,” Walker said.

Resonance worked with Visit Quad Cities on the organization's tourism master plan, which Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell said included a goal of being intentional with identity branding.

The brand creation process officially began in fall of 2020.

Resonance Vice President, Storytelling, Dianna Carr said their knowledge of the Quad-Cities from past work helped them develop the brand materials, and provide an outsider perspective.

The first step in the plan was to engage stakeholders — collaborating with a steering committee of community members who would become ambassadors for the brand. Then Resonance branched out, speaking with organizations about what challenges and opportunities the Quad-Cities area offers, and what should be emphasized in branding.

What Resonance found was there isn't one umbrella for the Quad-Cities to fall under. While there are many important pieces that make up the region — from John Deere to a thriving arts scene to the Mississippi River — they don't tell the whole story. So, they decided to use branding as an avenue for the Quad-Cities to build its own story.

"That's what we wanted to do, to create something that everybody can then take and make into their own little mini story that speaks directly to them and their customers..." Carr said. "That keeps building the brand as you go."

Once different branding styles were developed, they were shared with the community in a survey to garner feedback. "QC, That's Where!" was the favorite, Carr said, but another style, "Home. Grown," was also popular, so Resonance shifted to incorporate elements of it into the overall brand.

Bragability was a main focus of the branding initiative, Herrell said, to allow them to engage with the community and hear from them publicly about what makes the Quad-Cities region great, rather than just gathering that information privately.

The question-and-answer style is also very versatile, since any organization or business can use the brand's titular phrase and insert their own statement.

"It's why we really chose the direction of "QC, That's Where!" because it allows not only Visit Quad Cities and the Chamber to utilize it in all of our messaging, but if you're in the nonprofit sector, if you're in the business world, if you're one of our municipal partners, or public sector partners, you can use it," Herrell said. "The sky's the limit."

One point they wanted to avoid was just where the Quad-Cities region is. While obviously an important logistical fact, the area’s location doesn’t matter as much as letting people know what it has to offer.

Walker likened the brand’s direction to an elevator pitch. If you have to take time explaining where the Quad-Cities are or what communities are a part of it, you can’t get to what makes the area unique and perfect for their ideas. “QC, That’s Where!” answers the question while giving them something more to think about.

“Let's talk about the things that people love about the QC because that's really what's intriguing and that's what people want to learn about. That's what people care about,” Walker said.

Figuring out what community assets are most interesting for outside groups and using the branding to put the assets out there creates the impression of a high quality of life, from education to child care to entertainment, said Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson.

“If branding assists in marketing those pluses, then the brand I believe can have a tangible impact on your potential for growth,” Swenson said.

In order for the brand to make an impact, however, the work has to begin inside the community.

How to make the regional brand stick

Peggy Stover, director of the University of Iowa Undergraduate Marketing Institute, said in order for regional branding to become cemented in the community's identity, it needs to be used consistently far past the initial launch.

"I think part of the frustration that comes with a lot of these communities, is they think that it is something that you can do really quickly," she said.

Students in the UI Undergraduate Marketing Institute have worked with organizations and towns across Iowa on identity branding initiatives, from Sioux City to Boone County to Maquoketa. They stress the importance of having people dedicated to pushing the brand, both in and outside of the community.

The campaigns also needs to be adopted by the greater community. There needs to be pride behind the brand, which is why engagement during brand development is so important. If they had announced a brand without consulting the community, the community would have no connection to it.

"If a campaign is put forward and the people who live there, the people on the ground, don't buy it, it's dead in the water," Carr said.

The goal behind regional branding is simple: to attract visitors and investors, whether they are residents, businesses or other talent. However, regional branding can also benefit the community independent of outside factors.

Stover said branding can develop a cohesive identity in communities just like it can in products. This identity can give people pride they might have not had before, and inform them of areas in their community they didn't previously know about. This is especially poignant with "QC, That's Where!" as it's all about letting people know just what the QC has to offer.

The adoption of regional branding by a community's organizations and people is indicative of their belief in the community's potential for growth. Swenson said this positive attitude may have more value than any future benefits, as it shows residents and businesses that the organizations serving them care about their livelihood, and wish to make it better.

“It's pretty hard for anybody else to like you if you don't like yourself,” Swenson said. “So, when communities are able to convey strong, positive messages that look like they're well accepted by the people within that community, I think that that's an asset.”

Measuring success

The success of “QC, That’s Where!” will depend on its reception within and outside the Quad-Cities area, Herrell said. The community will need to fully get behind the brand materials, using them to promote themselves and the Quad-Cities region as a whole.

Visit Quad Cities and the Chamber will look at where and how the branding is being used, whether it’s on social media or the organization’s website or at brick-and-mortar locations. They will also look at engagement on the website and other areas to see how large of an audience they're reaching.

They're not expecting immediate full adoption of the initiative. Regional branding is playing a long game, Walker said, and they're starting with making sure the materials are used internally before pushing more for outside use.

“Success is when the QC is recognized, and people talk about the QC in similar language,” Walker said, “and that is not going to happen overnight.”

As the branding initiative was only announced and put into motion in October, the Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have been pleased with the community response so far.

Herrell said Visit Quad Cities didn't have set expectations for engagement immediately after launching the brand, as they knew they couldn't just drop the materials and leave it at that. It's their job to continually push the branding with their own communications and encourage others to do the same.

In the end, there’s no way to measure from a metric standpoint if “QC, That’s Where!” is driving tourism or economic development. Visit Quad Cities can study tourism data and the Chamber has goals of increasing the QC population to 500,000 and GDP to $35 billion by 2030 which they will track, but they won't be able to say with certainty that branding was a main driver in moving those numbers.

East Village, a neighborhood in Calgary, Canada, worked with Resonance around 10 years ago to develop a regional brand. Since the brand was implemented, 1,500 people have moved in and $2 billion has been invested in the area.

But Carr said the branding initiative was only one factor in the development. The local tourism and economic development organizations had to take that branding and leverage it in different ways to pique people's interest.

“What they can do is measure whether the brand is being absorbed by people … whether the brand is either being used or whether the brand is acknowledged or recognized by people and what people's attitudes might be toward it, but they cannot determine whether the brand is or is not leading to economic growth,” Swenson said.

