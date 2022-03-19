Quad-City farmers say improved river transportation will save them time and money

The allocation of $829 million to fund improvements to locks and dams along the Mississippi River means that agricultural goods can be transported faster, resulting in time and money saved.

Farmers have welcomed the news.

Michael Zecher, president of the Mercer County Farm Bureau and a farmer who produces corn and soybeans in Mercer and Henderson counties, said the improvements are long overdue.

"This river system was put into place more than 75 years ago," Zecher said. "They had no idea the size of barges we would be using today. The maintenance of the locks and dams and lengthening them to 1,200 feet is something we've been hoping for for a number of years.

"We have two primary markets and the river is a huge part of that. More than 50% of corn and soybeans from Mercer County go up and down the river. It's a nice balanced market for us."

Zecher said the biggest outcome from the infrastructure improvements will be a more efficient river transportation system.

"The time the barges will save going both directions ... that efficiency of moving up and down the river will have a very noticeable impact," he said. "We hope eventually that all the locks will be able to accommodate all the barges.

"It's nice to see the government kick-start that upgrade."

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, played a role in directing the funding to the Mississippi River. It was a natural decision considering there are seven locks and dams within Bustos' 17th Congressional District — more than any other Congressional district in the country.

"Sixty percent of corn and beans travel along the Mississippi River to go to world market," Bustos said during a visit to Lock and Dam 15 on Jan. 26. "So this is absolutely critically important. This $829 million in improvements to our locks and dam system is because of the infrastructure package that (Congress) passed and President Biden signed into law. That is why this is happening. What we have going on is very important to our family farmers, to our building trades, to our Army Corps of Engineers and in getting our commodities to market."

Dennis Verbeck is the former president of the Henry County Farm Bureau and is a corn and soybean farmer. He said he went to his first meeting on proposed lock upgrades about 30 years ago. He is still waiting for those upgrades to begin.

"It's been a slow, frustrating experience to get to this point where finally we are going to get something done," Verbeck said. "We've got a lock and dam system that is basically 100 years old. Like anything old, you've got to upgrade and move forward. We are in a global economy; the rest of the world and our competition is putting money into infrastructure."

Verbeck said investing in infrastructure will also create well-paying jobs and allow the United States to remain a reliable supplier to the rest of the world. He said upgrading locks to 1,200-foot-long chambers will translate into time and money saved for farmers and other businesses transporting goods on the river.

"It's not just farmers; there's so much road salt that comes on the barges," he said. "There are so many consumer and industrial goods, fertilizer and other commerce that goes back and forth.

"We've all seen the problems with the supply chain. If there was a lock and dam failure, it would be catastrophic. We've got to continuously invest in our infrastructure. Hopefully, this is just the start of more to come."

Verbeck credits the decades-long grass-roots effort by farmers and farm bureaus for continuing to pressure lawmakers for infrastructure legislation.

"This has been going on for 30 years with these locks and dams," he said. "We've been going to these meetings and beating the drum and trying to show and illustrate the need for this. Finally, I'm elated to see this is going to happen."

DeAnne Bloomberg, director of Issue Management with the Illinois Farm Bureau, said upgrading locks and dams will be crucial to the agriculture industry.

"This lock and dam investment is years in the making and it really speaks to the investment in our infrastructure, but also in our number one export — American agriculture," Bloomberg said. "So many farmers have spent decades pushing for modernization of these lock and dams, and we are finally getting there. The last few years have demonstrated the need for our crops in the worldwide supply chain, and river transportation is the best method."

Dennis VanDaele, a corn and soybean farmer in Rock Island and Mercer counties said the lock and dam improvements are "very important" to him.

"It's the cheapest way to export products through New Orleans and the Gulf," he said. "If one of those locks breaks down, it would be very chaotic.

"It's a win-win situation for us farmers and the construction industry."

