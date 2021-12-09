So, you want to bring your employees back to the office

Americans’ conviction to work from home is being aided by the ongoing national labor shortage. Generous unemployment benefits, concern over COVID-19 and the necessity for a parent to remain with their children during school closures have kept millions of potential workers from returning to the workforce. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor, there are currently more than 9.2 million job openings, a record high. But in a recent survey by global employment website Indeed, only 54% of unemployed U.S. workers were actively looking for work.

For now, management teams across the nation, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, are trying to adapt to a post-pandemic labor market. But the current power shift has placed many employers in a bind. Advance an office structure they feel is best suited for their industry or risk losing current employees as well as future qualified applicants.

Both advocates and critics of remote work are quick to cherry-pick data from the numerous post-pandemic studies on remote worker productivity and efficiency to argue their case either for or against a work-from-home option. But at this point, hard data or metrics is rather irrelevant. For millions of American employees and job seekers, their resolve is firm — they’ve tasted the good life and they want it to continue. And that good life includes work pajamas and oversized novelty coffee mugs.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0