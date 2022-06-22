 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Study: 'Striketober' didn't bring record labor activity

In 2021, there were 265 work stoppages across the nation involving approximately 140,000 workers. Many involved demands for better pay and retirement benefits.

An uptick in the fall led to monikers like "Striketober" and "Strikesgiving," but researchers found the level of strike activity was considerably lower than in the 1970s, and also lagged behind increases noted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2018 and 2019.

Between Jan. 1, 2021 - May 13, 2022, Illinois had strikes at 38 sites (including three Deere sites) and Iowa had strikes at 10 locations (including seven Deere sites and Eaton/Cobham Mission Systems.)

Eaton Corporation - Cobham Mission Systems

Labor Organization : International Association of Machinists

Approximate number of participants : 365

Locations: 1, Davenport

Duration: Feb. 18 - March 22, 2022, 33 days

Worker Demands : Pay, healthcare, retirement benefits

John Deere

Labor Organization : United Auto Workers 

Approximate number of participants: 10,100

Locations: 13, including Davenport, Milan, East Moline and Moline,

Duration: Oct. 14 - Nov. 17, 2021, 35 days

Worker Demands: Pay, retirement benefits; establish fair work rules

Source: Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations

