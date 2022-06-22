Study: 'Striketober' didn't bring record labor activity

In 2021, there were 265 work stoppages across the nation involving approximately 140,000 workers. Many involved demands for better pay and retirement benefits.

An uptick in the fall led to monikers like "Striketober" and "Strikesgiving," but researchers found the level of strike activity was considerably lower than in the 1970s, and also lagged behind increases noted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2018 and 2019.