Study: 'Striketober' didn't bring record labor activity

In 2021, there were 265 work stoppages across the nation involving approximately 140,000 workers. Many involved demands for better pay and retirement benefits.
An uptick in the fall led to monikers like "Striketober" and "Strikesgiving," but researchers found the level of strike activity was considerably lower than in the 1970s, and also lagged behind increases noted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2018 and 2019.
Between Jan. 1, 2021 - May 13, 2022, Illinois had strikes at 38 sites (including three Deere sites) and Iowa had strikes at 10 locations (including seven Deere sites and Eaton/Cobham Mission Systems.)
Eaton Corporation - Cobham Mission Systems
Labor Organization : International Association of Machinists
Approximate number of participants : 365
Locations: 1, Davenport
Duration: Feb. 18 - March 22, 2022, 33 days
Worker Demands : Pay, healthcare, retirement benefits
John Deere
Labor Organization : United Auto Workers
Approximate number of participants: 10,100
Locations: 13, including Davenport, Milan, East Moline and Moline,
Duration: Oct. 14 - Nov. 17, 2021, 35 days
Worker Demands: Pay, retirement benefits; establish fair work rules
Source: Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations