KJWW Engineering Consultants hired Paul VanDuyne in 1976. His part-time job as a draftsman paid $5 an hour, and made him the 16th employee at the firm.

Fast forward to 2003, he was named the firm's vice president of engineering. By 2004 he was named the president. Asked if he ever dreamed that in five decades a little engineering company based in Rock Island, Illinois, would grow to include more than 2,400 employees at 82 locations, his answer was simple.

"Not ever," he said. "We were just the small engineering company in town."

KJWW eventually merged with TTG Engineers out of California to form what is now known as IMEG. The engineering consultation firm is headquartered in Rock Island at 623 26th Avenue. Before it rose to national recognition with a No. 57 ranking with Engineering News Record and more than $383M in annual revenue in seven years, the engineers at KJWW were taking whatever work they could find.

VanDuyne said Beling Engineering Consultants was the leading firm in town, and KJWW received any work they could not get to. KJWW was only working on certain types of projects, mainly educational, industrial and commercial.

The goal was to be as big as Beling, which had about 60 people at the time. Growing the company by the hundreds and expanding into new markets was no where on his radar.

"That was the last thing I thought about at that point," he said.

But, the company slowly grew organically and by 2008 was up to 500 people. As the recession hit, the company scaled back to about 450 people and stayed that size until 2015.

"To me that was pretty huge," he said. "That felt like a huge company at that point."

In 2014, VanDuyne began eyeing retirement and set his sites on hanging up the cleats in the new year after nearly 40 years in the business. When he was about a year-and-half away, he was invited to attend a Strategic Coach session in Toronto.

Initially, he was not keen on the idea, considering he planned to retire soon. But after going, he realized there was more work to be done.

"Going to Strategic Coach, I realized that, you know, age is just a number and it depends upon what you do with that number," he said. "Sometimes you basically form your life by that number, and sometimes you just ignore that number and you do whatever the heck you want to do."

So, that's what he did.

"I really elected to kind of do the latter," he said. "I said, 'You know, there's still a bit of life in this old body, so let's try and do something different.'"

While attending various events in Canada, VanDuyne ran into a CEO who grew his company to include nearly 2,000 people. After talking with him, VanDuyne set his sites on accomplishing a goal far bigger than the 450-person firm he already had back home.

"I said, 'You know. Why couldn't IMEG, or KJWW at the time, why couldn't we do the same type of thing?' he said.

Before long, VanDuyne met up with the CEO of TTG Engineers in California. The firm had about 350 people with additional offices in Phoenix and was looking to migrate to the midwest. At the same time, VanDuyne was looking for ways to migrate his company to the west coast.

After speaking with TTG President and CEO Zareh Astourian, the pair decided to join the companies together and formed what is now known as IMEG.

"We would literally have an 800 person company and have what we want," VanDuyne recalled. "We'd have offices on the west coast and they'd have offices on the midwest."

The two companies completed a merger of equals, meaning no cash was exchanged. Instead, the companies swapped stock shares. VanDuyne said the move made major headlines at the time because it was the only successful merger of its kind. To this day, that remains true.

"I was really excited about it. It really was something that I don't think I ever had doubts about it," VanDuyne said.

The real challenge, he said, came in figuring out how to merge the two cultures, considering they were operating on different sides of the nation. VanDuyne said it was important to him not to change the cultures, but instead blend them together in a way that brought out the best in both.

The bulk of time between 2015 and 2017 was spent mainly on that concept, he said. As time went on and IMEG acquired more companies, it became clear there needed to be a team dedicated to this strategy.

Dan Huntington has been with IMEG since 1997. He first came on board as a structural engineer, and worked in that role for a large part of his career before eventually transitioning into his current role as vice principal overseeing the M&A Synergy Team with a focus on onboarding and firm integration.

Merger and acquisition is a business strategy that IMEG has built a legacy around. A merger implies that two companies come together to form a new legal name, like with KJWW and TTG. Acquisitions, the bulk of IMEG's business deals, means another firm is purchased outright. Huntington said the creation of the M&A synergy team came about in early 2018 after two major acquisitions.

"There were two very well-known firms that joined us within a month of each other," he said.

Those firms were McClure Engineering and Missman Inc., both based in the Quad-Cities. Each had about 80 people working for them in the Quad-Cities and across Illinois.

"When 160 staff join you, all within 30 days, it highlights this is far too much to be doing in addition to our day jobs," Huntington said.

With the new acquisition came new challenges. Because everyone was local, Huntington said, IMEG employees could see the impact of not having a group dedicated to merging the cultures together. To balance that, a team of 10 full-time employees were put together as the M&A Team to ensure firms could service current clients, staff, and help them transition to the new practices at IMEG.

"We are all experts in IMEG and experts in M&A and experts in the new firm that's joining us," he said.

Former Missman CEO Pat Eikenberry said he was immediately onboard with the idea of an acquisition by IMEG. Based on his decades-long experience in the engineering field, he knew VanDuyne for some time and was impressed with the growth strategy IMEG was implementing.

"When he suggested that maybe Missmen join IMEG, it was an opportunity for us," he said. "We were approaching 100 people at the time, and to go to the next level ... was a big step, but what it brought to us was a lot more diversity, not only in people and geographic locations, but also the types of projects we could work on. And it was a easy, logical step for us."

Speaking from experience, Eikenberry said he felt the transition into IMEG was smooth for his crew, especially with the help of the M&A team. Now that he has graduated to a role of vice president of civil engineering, he sees the value of this team in a whole new light.

"They're in this this M&A group for one to three years until they know everything IMEG and and once they are functioning and they're comfortable, then they they come to my group," he said. "In essence, they're doing the same thing they did before. They just got a bigger bench strength and we've got some combined back of house services now that they don't have to worry about."

That extra support group is what sets IMEG apart and what ensures the acquisition will succeed, Eikenberry said. Change can be difficult, but having a dedicated staff to walk new employees through it eliminates a little of the stress that comes with joining a new company.

"There's always questions about change, and engineers aren't real good with change sometimes," he said. "But honestly, I think the M&A synergy team, that's our secret sauce. You will see in a lot of merger acquisitions ... a dip in productivity and in that period of time for adjustment. We've really taken that dip out of it by using this group there and hit the ground running."

This team was also instrumental for Robin Greenleaf when her firm first joined the fold. Now, Greenfield, is Vice President of Architectural Relations and Strategic Partnerships and an executive principal with IMEG.

Prior to joining, Greenleaf had a 35-year career as the CEO and founder of Architectural Engineers, Inc. in Boston. The firm was entirely mechanical, electrical, plumbing and design focused with a strong foothold in higher education and government facilities.

The company began in Boston in 1985 and remained there for its entire existence, employing more than 30 people. During a meeting with stock-holding partners, Greenleaf and the team began discussions about positioning the firm for an internal transition, or an external acquisition. The partners agreed it was time to explore what options were out there, and Greenleaf knew just where to turn.

"IMEG was my personal No. 1 choice," she said.

The midwest firm had been on her radar for some time, and was pulling off impressive projects across the country. One in particular was based in Denver, and was submitted to the Engineering Excellence Awards run by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). Greenleaf was the chair at the time — the first woman to hold that position.

The project was a water campus redevelopment for Denver Water and featured an on-site wastewater treatment, including an innovative on-site treatment system in the lobby and an on-site zero carbon emissions goal. Instead of burning fossil fuels, IMEG used air-to-water low ambient air source heat pumps and water-to-water magnetic heat recovery chillers.

The project won three awards including the ACEC National Engineering Excellence Grand Conceptor Award. Right away, Greenleaf knew IMEG was one to watch.

"My first reaction is this is a company that does the kinds of projects that we love to do," she said. "It had all the bells and whistles that make engineers happy."

Following the win, Greenleaf reached out to IMEG about a possible acquisition. Initially, she held virtual meetings with IMEG's CEO Paul VanDuyne and once the pair felt her firm would be a good fit, things moved ahead.

"He's very straightforward and welcoming," she said. "Any questions that we had, we felt like we were given straightforward answers to."

VanDuyne said initial meetings are a big part of the onboarding process for a new acquisition. Every company receives a corporate welcome from VanDuyne, where he meets the new employees and answers their questions and listens to concerns.

"That company previously knew who their president was, so if a decision was made, they could look at him, or her, and say, 'I know where this is coming from.'" he said. "Ultimately, I think that's important for anybody that joins us. Everybody gets to spend about four hours with me, and like me or don't like me, they they at least know who I am. At least they know the president who they're working for."

Running a small company, Greenleaf said her team worked as fast and hard as they could on projects, but there was in evitable backlog of future work ahead of them. Sometimes the frustrations came in the form of lack of resources, software or hardware related problems and being short staffed.

"One of the things that made IMEG very attractive was we asked a lot of questions about the software, the hardware, the people, and it just felt like by being acquired by IMEG, I would be able to give that to our staff and when the time came to tell them what we were doing, that was the main reason," she said. "And you know, they were all feeling the same frustrations at not being able to do as much as we felt like we were capable of."

Huntington said he often hears from acquired companies that the shared resources are what win new employees over. From continuing education to internal learning and development, IMEG's commitment to growing its talent base from within stands out to newly acquired workers.

"What we hear from the staff who didn’t get a vote on whether this happens or not, they’re generally anxious, initially, then they become excited about our benefits and our additional resources are quite a bit better," he said. "The staff seem to appreciate that we have a model that says we really want you to continue to be empowered locally in a market that works well for you.”

When a firm is acquired, the talent stays within that particular firm, as does the leadership. Huntington said IMEG trusts the local leadership knows their team and how it operates, and it keeps them there to help it flourish.

Moving from a firm of about 30 to one of a few thousand may sound concerning to some, but not for Greenleaf. After college, she worked for a large company in the Bay Area in California. Joining IMEG felt familiar, she said.

"The idea of working for a big company was very exciting," she said. "(It was a) great way to kind of close out my career and being able to to hopefully make a difference on a bigger scale."

In about six months, her firm had officially been acquired by IMEG. Greenleaf said she initially had concerns about how quickly the process went and what the external opinion would be, but she soon realized those were nothing to worry about.

"I was concerned about my staff. I was concerned about selling my company in the middle of a year where I was in a very visible position nationally already, and I didn't know how people would react to that," she said. "That turned out to be a bunch of stuff I made-up in my head. Nobody, really nobody, even blinked at that because M&A (mergers and acquisitions) is just so active that ... I wasn't the only person that I knew that was acquired that year."

When it came time to telling staff, she said, they were an easy sell.

"The main reaction we got was people said, 'If you feel like this is what's best for the company, we trust you,'" she said.

Architectural Engineers, Inc. officially joined IMEG on Jan. 1, 2022, and did not lose any staff members. In fact, the Boston team grew to include more than 40 people and recently moved into a new office space.

In addition to a larger Boston office, Greenleaf's team has a larger pool of resources to choose from. IMEG has completed numerous acquisitions up and down the east coast over the last 18 months, and they all communicate well, she said.

"I've gotten to know people from all over the country and what they do and where to go with if I need help with something," she said. "It's a big company, and we're very spread out, but we're very connected and that feels really almost easy in a way."

Specifically on the east coast, the office leads hold conference calls every Monday morning to share developments, opportunities and coordinate ideas with one another. Looking back, Greenleaf said she's still confident her decision to join IEMG was the best one for her company, and its a sentiment shared by many others.

Connecting every office and understanding how each one works is a big part of what Huntington and his team do everyday, he said. Weekly meetings are part of that, as well as office visits.

"It's fun. It is so neat to see the different culture and environments in each location," he said.

One of the big challenges with having offices around the country is that each comes with its own quirks. Instead of trying to change it, IMEG leaders adapt and embrace what makes each office unique, he said.

In the Vail office, it's not unusual for everyone to work from home if "fresh powder" hits the ground the night before. In Montana, most of the offices are private, and everyone primarily works with the door closed.

"They all have their dogs with them," he said with a laugh. "That's their culture and it works for them. For our team, it's really fun to see what makes each local culture work, and layer on IMEG's culture to that."

Growing the company is a constant at IMEG. Huntington said leaders are mainly looking for firms that have a service they do not offer or exist in a region the company is not yet in. A reputation for excellence and a good culture match are also at the top of the list.

IMEG has no restrictions when it comes to the size of a firm, he said. Firms as small as five and as large as 180 have been acquired. What it comes down to, he said, is service diversity and location. While this helps IMEG expand its reach, it also helps the clients it serves.

"Our clients no longer have to have multiple consultants on the project. They can have fewer because IMEG can do all of their needs," he said.

Another key component is because IMEG is privately owned, all offices "sink and swim together." By spreading out offices, the firm does not need to ride peaks and valleys of the different economies.

"It means a lot to us to have diversity of our revenue," he said. "Having that revenue diversity has been so helpful for us both in good times and in times like 2020 when COVID hit and there was a general slowdown throughout most of the country."

IMEG was able to ride the wave and not let go of any staff, still offer raises and contribute to retirement funds, he said. Another aspect that makes IMEG unique, VanDuyne said, is that it is employee owned through two different mechanisms.

In 2017 the company formed an ESOP (employee stock ownership fund), which is 35% of the company. Typically companies make ESOP 100% of the company, but VanDuyne said by lowering the percentage IMEG puts 6% of everyone's salary into the ESOP on their behalf.

"They're fully vested right from the very beginning. Everybody gets that investment in the ESOP and IMEG stock, so everybody's an owner in the company," he said. "But then we have individual shares of stock and we have over 500 shareholders, but people can buy individual shares of stock."

VanDuyne said being an owner of a company has a completely different feel than being an employee, and after acquiring 34 companies and amassing a team of more than 2,400 employees, that element is crucial. Typically, mergers in the engineering industry have a success rate of about 40%. IMEG has more than doubled that.

"If we take a look at our success rate, it's actually 100%. That's amazing," he said. "And I've been challenged on that."

VanDuyne said if he is meeting with a company that is thinking about joining, he lays out all 34 companies IMEG has acquired.

"And I'll say pick two or three that you want to talk to and you can just call them up and talk to them and see what it was like," he said. "Now if I had an unsuccessful one that would be a pretty foolish thing to do. But they're not. They're successful and they're successful because we're purposeful on how we do it."

The growth at IMEG has received national attention, with the firm earning the 2023 Most Prolific and Proficient Acquirer Award. Given by management consultant firm Morrissey Goodale, the award is "designed to recognize and honor the best buyers in the AE and Environmental Industry."

IMEG has been on a steady incline for years and VanDuyne said there is no reason to put on the brakes. Currently the company has a value of close to $400 million. By 2030, the goal is to increase the value to exceed $1 billion.

"We want to more than double in size over the the next seven years, and so everything that we're currently doing, we do with the litmus test," he said.

IMEG creates a revenue target and works consistently to reach it. Once they do, another target is set. In his opinion, that is the secret to growing consistently is having a plan on where to go once a specific goal is met.

"It really is interesting the number of companies I see that get to a certain size, but then hit a ceiling. I think the reason they hit that ceiling is because they really didn't plan on what to (do once they) get there," he said. "I think that's very common for companies to be that way."

Through the years as IMEG has grown from 35 people to 75 then into hundreds and thousands, it has had to reinvent itself, he said. Eikenberry said he went through this process with the company as well.

"The big jumps for me were getting over 100 people, then getting over 500 people and then you know once you get that machine well oiled, it seems to move a lot more smoothly," he said.

A big component of the continued success, he said, is the implementation and follow through of a strategic plan.

"There's a lot of companies that will create a strategic plan and it looks beautiful on the bookshelf, and they really know never go back to benchmark themselves against it," he said. "We are always benchmarking ourselves against it both at the executive level and at the and at the board level."

From an employee perspective, Eikenberry said working for a company that is committed to growth creates a special sense of place. To be in the room during meetings and see that there is not only a plan of action but a path forward, creates a sense of loyalty.

"It's more than the sense of belonging. It's a sense of comfort to know that you've got everybody pulling on the rope in the same direction," he said. "You never want to be completely comfortable, but you always want to feel that the team is all moving in the same direction, and that's what IMEG does. There's a lot of cohesion."

That cohesion is paying off in the form of big projects. IMEG is building its bridge team considerably in South Dakota specifically, and is working on projects for NASA and Tesla, he said.

Eikenberry said these are projects he would have never been able to work on if his firm had not been acquired. Not only did Missman not have the pull, it did not have the diverse connection IMEG has to be able to land such work.

"As a civil group, we would have never found NASA or Tesla, but one of our mechanical engineers and one of our structural engineers might have found them and they said, 'Hey, we could use this service,'" he said. "We actually support other teams and normally we wouldn't have found something like that."

Greenleaf reported a similar experience when joining IMEG. Since her Boston-based firm was acquired, the resource and talent pool is much wider than it has ever been. Her two-year anniversary as an IMEG employee is quickly approaching and Greenleaf has no regrets on trusting Van Duyne's, "small engineering company" in Rock Island.

"I really am hard pressed to find a downside to what we did," she said. "I've talked to a bunch of my counterparts, especially the east coast acquisitions, and everybody's happy. Everybody feels like we've joined a special place and I think that's very unusual."