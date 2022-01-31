Invest in Future Leaders: Give them a reason to stay

According to the US Department of Labor, a record 4.5 million Americans said, ‘I quit’ in November. Widespread speculation suggests the mass exodus is due to various factors: hostile work environments, poor leadership, or simply the realization that life is short and it’s time to go in search of the ideological ‘dream job.’
Whatever the reasons, it seems the pandemic has given many an enlightened wake-up call to pursue happiness in the workplace.
In the face of this challenge, many in corporate leadership are realizing investment into future leaders is paramount to business success and employee retention.
The St. Ambrose Professional Development Center now offers local businesses a customized, hands-on approach to helping organizations effectively leverage their talent.
“Capacity building is the key to the future success of organizations, and it begins with getting your leadership team the skills they need to be successful,” said Megan Tarasi, ’19 MBA, Director of Professional Development at St. Ambrose University.
“Through St. Ambrose, you will have the opportunity to work with faculty and industry professionals to create a leadership development program tailored to meet your staff where they are and help them become more engaging and inspiring leaders,” Tarasi said.
These experiential training solutions come in the form of workshops, certificates, lunch and learns, and micro-credentials for topics that include Project Management, Digital Marketing, Human Resources, Leadership, Communication, and Data Analytics.
A recent program included current and future leaders from Modern Woodmen of America. Their tailored program consisted of twelve, full-day sessions, held at SAU, where individuals were introduced to new concepts and shared best practices alongside their Modern Woodmen peers. The program also included an individual 360-degree leadership evaluation tool whereby participants gained direct feedback from their peers, managers, and direct reports in order to identify leadership strengths and opportunities for growth. These strengths and growth opportunities were then emphasized throughout the program.
“There were several takeaways from this class, but the outcome that I perhaps never considered is the relationships with my colleagues,” said Jessica Gleason, Project Manager II at Modern Woodmen of America. “I now feel like I have a better relationship and even a better understanding of what their role is within the organization.”
While SAU faculty aim to develop participants’ understanding of leadership, they also teach the power of modeling and applying classroom concepts to real-life work experiences.
“Participants are asked to ‘try on’ concepts of strategic thinking with a discussion of how scenarios apply to how they live and work,” said Dave O’Connell, DBA, Professor of Management, St. Ambrose College of Business.
The ultimate test of the program’s success is to see these research-based tools playing out in the workplace. “We had in-class conversations related to negotiations, and later that same week, I was able to apply those negotiation skills with an external vendor in negotiating our contract,” said Gleason.
Creating an environment rooted in active, lifelong learning and development is key to the future success of all businesses, big or small. The SAU Professional Development Center has had the pleasure of meeting unique challenges and offering training solutions to a diverse group of Quad City participants, including programs designed in partnership with Modern Woodmen of America, Genesis Health Group, Cobham Mission Systems, Rock Island Arsenal, and the City of Davenport.
In order to ensure high-quality, impactful learning experiences, SAU instructors have adapted learning experiences to incorporate a variety of formats and modalities to accommodate learners throughout the pandemic. One additional benefit of partnership with St. Ambrose is the ability to stack programs that qualify for academic credit, creating a pathway for learners who are interested in continuing on to earn a graduate degree in Organizational Leadership or Business Administration at St. Ambrose University.
“The nature of the knowledge economy is so rapidly changing,” said SAU President Amy Novak, EdD. “How well we equip students to be lifelong learners is probably more important than it has ever been.”
“We only have so much time in the day, but by investing in our employees, we can help them create more engaged and impactful work environments even during challenging times. Our programs help individuals understand the impact they have on their teams. Participants have the opportunity to discuss and develop new strategies designed to create that ideal work environment,” said Tarasi.
To learn more contact: Megan Tarasi, 563-333-5745