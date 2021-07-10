 Skip to main content
2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: 3rd round action has begun at "dry" Deere Run
John Deere Classic 50th Anniversary

10:30 a.m. – Maybe nobody is as glad to see golf action at TPC Deere Run this morning more than Alex Stuedemann.

The Deere Run superintendent and his staff dodged a huge bullet overnight as the storms that were predicted for the area missed the Silvis facility for the most part. He reported this morning that only a quarter inch of rain fell across the property, making it a normal morning routine to get the par-71 layout ready for third round action of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.

In anticipation of wet weather, tee times were adjusted so action has just started at Deere Run.

Players are starting off both tees and playing in threesomes rather than the normal weekend procedure of twosomes all starting on hole No. 1.

The final group of the day, leaders Luke List (13-under), Sebastian Munoz (12-under) and Adam Schenk (11-under) will tee off No. 1 at 12:10 p.m.

Local favorite and 2012 JDC champ Zach Johnson just started his round. Three-time JDC winner Steve Stricker is about to tee off. Both at 6-under, they started off No. 10 tee.

