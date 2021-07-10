2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: 3rd round action includes rain coming down and Scott Brown moving up

Starting with a par on No. 1, Luke List has been joined at the top by 2016 JDC champ Ryan Moore and Cameron Champ.

Moore is 2-under through three holes and Champ, who has the best round of the day going, is 5-under through six holes. He has birdied every hole but the par-4 fifth.

Six more players are at 12-under as this sentence is written, five are at 11-under and seven more are at 10-under.

But that will change. Just you watch.

This freeway pileup at the top is going to be interesting to watch, so buckle in!

10:30 a.m. – Maybe nobody is as glad to see golf action at TPC Deere Run this morning more than Alex Stuedemann.

The Deere Run superintendent and his staff dodged a huge bullet overnight as the storms that were predicted for the area missed the Silvis facility for the most part. He reported this morning that only a quarter inch of rain fell across the property, making it a normal morning routine to get the par-71 layout ready for third round action of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.

In anticipation of wet weather, tee times were adjusted so action has just started at Deere Run.