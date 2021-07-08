2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Danny Lee leading early in first round

SILVIS – Under overcast skies, 2007 champ Jonathan Byrd got the 2021 John Deere Classic off and running Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run.

And it didn't take long for the birdies to start falling in the historic 50th anniversary event.

By mid morning, 48 of the 78 golfers on the par-71 facility were under par with Danny Lee leading the way. Starting on the back nine at Deere Run, Lee birdied holes 10, 14, 17 and 18 to make the turn at 4-under and added a par at the par-4 first hole.

Seven others were at 3-under, a group that included Cam Davis who is looking to go back-to-back on the PGA Tour after winning last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Dylan Frittelli, the 2019 JDC champ, was 1-under through nine holes to begin his long-awaited title defense that was put on hold by the cancellation of last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was one change to the field before the tournament began this morning. Hunter Mahan withdrew because of a lower back injury and was replaced in the field by Parker McLachlin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.