2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: List making move, Stricker moving up leaderboard

7:45 a.m. – The second round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic got off to a dry start on time Friday morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

The weather forecast today calls for a chance of showers much of the day with potentially heavy storms moving through the Quad-Cities area at some point late this afternoon or this evening.

Sebastian Munoz, one of the first-round co-leaders with an opening 63, is on the course and opened his day with a par on the par-5 10th hole. Fellow co-leader Chesson Hadley is schedule to tee off at 8:02 on the first tee.

These two – and the rest of the Friday morning wave – may have caught a break with the late-early start times if the weather plays out like it is forecast.

Jhonattan Vegas is off to a nice start this morning, already moving up six spots with a birdie-birdie start on Deere Run's back nine. He made a birdie on No. 10 from just over 10 feet and followed that with a 15-footer on No. 11. He sits at 6-under, just two back of the leaders.

Aaron Baddeley, who struggled Thursday with an opening 1-over 72, was also 2-under early in his Friday round as he tries to get below the cut line that is projected at 2-under. Playing the front nine, he birdied holes 1 and 2. However,, he gave one back at the tough uphill par-3 third to fall back to even-par for the tournament.

