2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: List making move, Stricker moving up leaderboard

3:50 p.m. — The projected cut has moved to 4-under and Luke List sits tied with Sebastian Munoz for first at 12-under. Through 14 holes, List has parlayed a 7-under round so far Friday to climb to the top of the leaderboard.
Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Brandon Hagy are tied for third at 11-under as 15 golfers are three strokes or less from the lead.
Defending JDC champion Dylan Frittelli is 3-under through 12 holes. The JDC's 2018 champion, Michael Kim, finished 4-over to miss the cut and 2014 champion Brian Harman is 1-over through 12 holes.
Three-time JDC winner Steve Stricker has birdied back-to-back holes to move to 5-under (4-under for today's round) and into position to play here this weekend.
This year's odds-on favorite, Daniel Berger, finished 5-under (69-68).
12:15 p.m. – Players in the morning wave of the 50th John Deere Classic are starting to roll in and we have a clubhouse leader – Adam Schenk.
However, still on the course, Sebastian Munoz continues to top the leaderboard at TPC Deere Run. The first-round co-leader is at 12-under, leading Schenk and Chesson Hadley (3-under in his second round) by one stroke.
Schenk, a grinder looking for his first PGA Tour victory, has the best round of the day as he fired a 7-under 64 at the par 71 layout that is again yielding plenty of low scores.
The projected cut is sitting at 3-under right now and local favorite Zach Johnson (68-68) is safely above the cut line at 6-under.
9:45 a.m. – Playing in back-to-back groups, Adam Schenk and Jhonattan Vegas are engaging in a little one-upsmanship at TPC Deere Run this morning as they shoot up the leaderboard of the 50th John Deere Classic.
Through their opening nine holes, playing the back nine, Schenk is 6-under par for his round and Vegas is 5-under.
Both are still trying to catch first-round co-leader Sebastian Munoz who has moved to 12-under for the tournament as he has already logged four birdies on the Deere Run back nine through eight holes.
The 29-year-old Schenk who is looking for his first PGA Tour victory opened with a birdie on 10 and then rattled off five straight birds beginning on No. 13 and finished that side with a solid par as his birdie try from 17-feet on 18 missed. He turned in 30.
Vegas, 36, a three-time Tour winner, started his rounds with back-to-back birdies on holes 10 and 11. He added two more at 14 and 15 and then took advantage of the gettable par-5 17th to turn in 31.
Five other players had their Friday rounds to 4-under, showing that low rounds will be the story of the day again at Deere Run.
7:45 a.m. – The second round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic got off to a dry start on time Friday morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
The weather forecast today calls for a chance of showers much of the day with potentially heavy storms moving through the Quad-Cities area at some point late this afternoon or this evening.
Sebastian Munoz, one of the first-round co-leaders with an opening 63, is on the course and opened his day with a par on the par-5 10th hole. Fellow co-leader Chesson Hadley is schedule to tee off at 8:02 on the first tee.
These two – and the rest of the Friday morning wave – may have caught a break with the late-early start times if the weather plays out like it is forecast.
Jhonattan Vegas is off to a nice start this morning, already moving up six spots with a birdie-birdie start on Deere Run's back nine. He made a birdie on No. 10 from just over 10 feet and followed that with a 15-footer on No. 11. He sits at 6-under, just two back of the leaders.
Aaron Baddeley, who struggled Thursday with an opening 1-over 72, was also 2-under early in his Friday round as he tries to get below the cut line that is projected at 2-under. Playing the front nine, he birdied holes 1 and 2. However,, he gave one back at the tough uphill par-3 third to fall back to even-par for the tournament.