2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Luke List fires 66 in opening round

12:15 p.m. – Luke List is your clubhouse leader of the 50th John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.

The 36-year-old carded seven birdies to offset two bogeys (3 and 18) to post an opening-round 66 at TPC Deere Run.

At the time, he was one stroke behind 2016 JDC champ Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie.

One of the morning marquee groups finished and the results were mixed for three former JDC champs – Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman and Steve Stricker. Defending champ Frittelli carded a 3-under 68 to begin his title defense. Harman, the 2014 winner at Deere Run and three-time champ Stricker both opened with 1-under 70s.

10:30 a.m. — Under overcast skies, 2007 champ Jonathan Byrd got the 2021 John Deere Classic off and running Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run.

And it didn't take long for the birdies to start falling in the historic 50th anniversary event.

By mid morning, 48 of the 78 golfers on the par-71 facility were under par with Danny Lee leading the way. Starting on the back nine at Deere Run, Lee birdied holes 10, 14, 17 and 18 to make the turn at 4-under and added a par at the par-4 first hole.