2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Munoz still leads, but Schenk the clubhouse leader

12:15 p.m. – Players in the morning wave of the 50th John Deere Classic are starting to role in and we have a clubhouse leader – Adam Schenk.

However, still on the course, Sebastian Munoz continues to top the leaderboard at TPC Deere Run. The first-round co-leader is at 12-under, leading Schenk and Chesson Hadley (3-under in his second round) by one stroke.

Schenk, a grinder looking for his first PGA Tour victory, has the best round of the day as he fired a 7-under 64 at the par 71 layout that is again yielding plenty of low scores.

The projected cut is sitting at 3-under right now and local favorite Zach Johnson (68-68) is safely above the cut line at 6-under.

9:45 a.m. – Playing in back-to-back groups, Adam Schenk and Jhonattan Vegas are engaging in a little one-upsmanship at TPC Deere Run this morning as they shoot up the leaderboard of the 50th John Deere Classic.

Through their opening nine holes, playing the back nine, Schenk is 6-under par for his round and Vegas is 5-under.

Both are still trying to catch first-round co-leader Sebastian Munoz who has moved to 12-under for the tournament as he has already logged four birdies on the Deere Run back nine through eight holes.