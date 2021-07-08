2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Munoz takes outright lead

5:50 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz closed with five straight birdies to take the outright lead in the first round of the 50th John Deere Classic. Munoz finished at 8-under 63.

Munoz had nine birdies and one bogey in his round. He was at 3-under par when stepping to the tee box at 14. He birdied the next five holes to take a one-shot lead over Camilo Villegas, Chez Reavie, Chesson Hadley and Hank Lebioda.

5:35 p.m. — Hank Lebioda and Sebastian Munoz surged to the top of the leaderboard late in the afternoon in the first round of the 50th John Deere Classic.

Lebioda, a 27-year-old Floridian who has been in the top 10 in the past two PGA Tour events, birdied his 12th hole and Munoz got a birdie at No. 17 to tie with Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas at 7-under par.

Reavie and Villegas both fired opening rounds of 64 in the morning group.

Sitting at 6-under were 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley and Nick Taylor. Moore played in the morning but Hadley and Taylor are still on the course.