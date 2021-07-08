2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Reavie, Villegas tied for the lead as opening round continues

4:15 p.m. — Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas continue to be tied for the lead in the 50th John Deere Classic but several players in the afternoon group are creeping closer to the top of the leaderboard.
Des Plaines, Ill., native Doug Ghim, playing in the afternoon, was 5-under with four holes to play and there were nine afternoon entries already at 4-under. Among them was Hank Lebioda, who still had 11 holes in which to improve his score.
Former champion Zach Johnson, who started strong in the afternoon, had dropped back to 1-under.
3:15 p.m. — Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas are tied for the lead and a familiar face is creeping up the leaderboard as the first round of the 50th John Deere Classic continues.
Reavie and Villegas both fired opening rounds of 64 to sit at 7-under, one stroke ahead of 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore. Luke List, Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ and Michael Gellerman were tied for fourth at 5-under.
Zach Johnson, the 2012 JDC champion, birdied four of the first five holes before bogeying No. 7 to make the turn at 3-under.
12:15 p.m. — Luke List is your clubhouse leader of the 50th John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.
The 36-year-old carded seven birdies to offset two bogeys (3 and 18) to post an opening-round 66 at TPC Deere Run.
At the time, he was one stroke behind 2016 JDC champ Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie.
One of the morning marquee groups finished and the results were mixed for three former JDC champs – Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman and Steve Stricker. Defending champ Frittelli carded a 3-under 68 to begin his title defense. Harman, the 2014 winner at Deere Run and three-time champ Stricker both opened with 1-under 70s.
10:30 a.m. — Under overcast skies, 2007 champ Jonathan Byrd got the 2021 John Deere Classic off and running Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run.
And it didn't take long for the birdies to start falling in the historic 50th anniversary event.
By mid morning, 48 of the 78 golfers on the par-71 facility were under par with Danny Lee leading the way. Starting on the back nine at Deere Run, Lee birdied holes 10, 14, 17 and 18 to make the turn at 4-under and added a par at the par-4 first hole.
Seven others were at 3-under, a group that included Cam Davis who is looking to go back-to-back on the PGA Tour after winning last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Dylan Frittelli, the 2019 JDC champ, was 1-under through nine holes to begin his long-awaited title defense that was put on hold by the cancellation of last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was one change to the field before the tournament began this morning. Hunter Mahan withdrew because of a lower back injury and was replaced in the field by Parker McLachlin.