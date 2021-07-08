2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Reavie, Villegas tied for the lead as opening round continues

4:15 p.m. — Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas continue to be tied for the lead in the 50th John Deere Classic but several players in the afternoon group are creeping closer to the top of the leaderboard.

Reavie and Villegas both fired opening rounds of 64 to sit at 7-under, one stroke ahead of 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore. Luke List, Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ and Michael Gellerman all were in the clubhouse at 5-under.

Des Plaines, Ill., native Doug Ghim, playing in the afternoon, was 5-under with four holes to play and there were nine afternoon entries already at 4-under. Among them was Hank Lebioda, who still had 11 holes in which to improve his score.

Former champion Zach Johnson, who started strong in the afternoon, had dropped back to 1-under.

